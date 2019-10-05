If Dubuque Wahlert is as successful in coach Jamie Marshall’s analogous fourth quarter as they were in Friday’s fourth quarter, there’s bright days ahead for the Golden Eagles.
Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Nick Lemke rambled for three touchdowns as the Class 3A No. 2-ranked Saints took down Wahlert, 42-0 in District 4 prep football play at the Loras College Rock Bowl.
Wahlert kept the high-powered Saints off the scoreboard in Friday’s fourth quarter, though. And heading into the homestretch of Marshall’s inaugural season at the helm, he told his team to think of their season as heading into the final quarter of a game, as well.
“It’s been really fun getting to know (my team),” Marshall said. “I brought out that analogy tonight because it’s a long season. Sometimes you have to segment it a little bit. The seniors have very little time left here, so I think it was the right time to (talk about) it.”
Xavier, which stayed unbeaten at 6-0 and 2-0 in the district, took advantage of a short Wahlert (2-4, 0-2) punt to grab an early lead. The Saints needed just 36 yards and six plays, and jumped on top on Lemke’s 3-yard plunge.
Once on top, the Saints looked every bit like their ranking suggests.
Ivan Thomas’ 27-yard punt return set Xavier up once again in Wahlert’s end of the field, a trend that would, unfortunately for the Eagles, continue all game. Lemke notched his second short-distance TD run with 2:45 left in the first.
It was a game that was played mostly in Wahlert’s end of the field. Xavier’s average starting field position was Wahlert’s 42 yard line; Wahlert’s was its own 17.
With Xavier cruising offensively, Wahlert’s offense was stuck in neutral. The Eagles mustered just a trio of first downs.
Wahlert’s defense, despite the heavy workload, was determined to make the Saints work for everything they’d get.
Will Hoffman’s late first-quarter sack and Ian Takes’ interception put the clamps on consecutive Saints’ drives.
“Those were some good things (defensively) out there for us,” Marshall said. “Gabe (Anstoetter) played real well on defense also.”
But once again, Xavier flexed its muscles; and once again took advantage of great field position. Saints’ quarterback, Tyler Dupont capped a 40-yard drive with a nifty change of direction run for 24 yards and a score midway through the second quarter.
After Wahlert’s fifth three-and-out, Xavier set off on its two longest drives of the night. Buoyed by a 43-yard run by Kaiden Cuevas and a 1-yard TD run by Jack Lux, the Saints marched 65 yards in seven plays and took a 28-0 lead into halftime.
Xavier’s first drive of the second half was the polar opposite of its first-half drives — long and sustained. The Saints travelled 66 yards in 16 plays and put the clock into continuous mode on Lemke’s third TD run — from 1-yard out. The Saints took advantage of a questionable pass interference penalty on Wahlert that kept the drive alive.
Kevin Nelson gave Xavier its best field position — not an easy feat on this night, with a fumble recovery at the Wahlert 17 late in the third. Miles Butkowski finished the drive with a 1-yard score to put the Saints up, 42-0 with 1:41 left in the third.
“I’m so happy our guys fought,” Marshall said. “Just really proud of them for the effort.”