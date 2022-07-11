Iowa Class 2A No. 7-ranked Wilton rallied for seven runs in the sixth inning to escape Cascade’s upset bid with a 10-7 victory in their Class 2A Region 8 final on Monday night in Wilton, Iowa.
The Cougars ended the season 19-12. They were seeking their third state tournament berth and first since finishing as state runners-up in 2015.
Wilton (26-6) advanced to next week’s state tournament in Fort Dodge despite trailing, 7-3, entering the bottom of the sixth.
Cascade’s Devin Simon, a University of Iowa commit, led off the top of the first inning with her ninth triple of the season and scored on Addison Frake’s base hit.
Wilton struck back for a 2-1 lead in the second, but Cascade went deep three times in the third to reclaim the lead.
Simon hit her ninth home run of the year leading off the frame and Claudia Noonan followed with a solo shot. Frake doubled before Corinne Rea launched a two-out, two-run bomb for a 5-2 lead.
A solo home run from Wilton’s Hayley Madlock in the fourth cut the Cougars’ lead to two.
But the Cougars kept adding on.
Frake reached on an error in the fifth and moved to second on a wild pitch before Taryn Hoffman singled to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Frake scored on another error and Hoffman’s courtesy runner raced home on Kennedy Simon’s groundout to third for a 7-3 lead.
But the game changed dramatically, and quickly, in the bottom of the sixth.
Peyton Souhrada homered leading off the frame and Kaylee Coss singled home another run to trim the lead to 7-5. The Beavers eventually loaded the bases and Taylor Drayfahl worked a two-out walk to get within a run before Kinsey Drake delivered the big blow — a three-run double into the right-center gap.
Wilton added another run before the Cougars finally escaped.
Frake and Hoffman each singled with one out in the seventh to bring the tying run to the plate, but the Beavers emerged unscathed.
