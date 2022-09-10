IOWA CITY — There’s no better way to seize momentum than with a 99-yard scoring drive.
Especially when it comes on the heels of a turnover just outside the end zone, and snaps a six-game losing streak against your biggest rival.
Hunter Dekkers capped a 21-play, 99-yard drive with a go-ahead touchdown pass to Xavier Hutchinson midway through the fourth quarter, rallying Iowa State over Iowa, 10-7, on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell earned his first win over the Cyclones’ biggest rival. Iowa State (2-0) beat the Hawkeyes (1-1) for the first time since 2014 and has now won three of the last five meetings in Kinnick Stadium.
“I’ll say this, not a very pretty football game either which way, but at the end of the day that’s football,” Campbell said. “It’s a game of imperfection and I give our kids a lot of credit. This is a very hard place to play, a very good football program, a very good football team, and for our kids to have the character and resiliency to keep playing, those are traits that will continue to serve us well as we continue to grow as a football team.”
Until a game-changing turnover, it looked like Iowa’s defense and special teams was going to do just enough to help the Hawkeyes eke out a second consecutive win.
But, with the Hawkeyes driving for a double-digit lead, fullback Monte Pottebaum fumbled just before crossing the goal line and the Cyclones took the next 12 minutes making sure it was as painful as possible.
Dekkers completed 7 of 8 passes for 44 yards on the ensuing possession, and his 8-yard scoring strike to Hutchinson with 8:27 to go capped a 99-yard drive that melted 11:49 off the clock and gave the Cyclones their first and only lead of the game.
“I think that just shows the type of offense we can be,” Dekkers said. “We can play fast, and we can play slow like we did on that drive.”
Dekkers was 25-for-38 for 184 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Jirehl Brock ran for 100 yards for the second consecutive game.
It spoiled another strong effort from Iowa’s defensive and special teams units. Terry Roberts and Cooper DeJean intercepted passes, Logan Klemp recovered a fumble and Lukas Van Ness tied a program record with two blocked punts.
Van Ness’ first block, on the opening possession of the game, set up Leshon Williams’ 9-yard TD run.
“(Special teams coach LeVar) Woods dialed that up all week,” said Van Ness, who became the fifth Hawkeye to block two kicks in the same game. “I was able to get there a couple times, but it wasn’t enough.”
The Hawkeyes never really threatened after that until Pottebaum’s fumble.
Iowa’s offense struggled to get moving again, a week after a 7-3 win over South Dakota State in which the Hawkeyes kicked a field goal and tallied two safeties on defense.
It was a similar story this week.
Iowa was outgained, 313-150. The Hawkeyes were 2-for-10 on third down and turned the ball over three times. Spencer Petras completed 12 of 26 passes for 92 yards and an interception.
“The biggest thing is going to work every day and working to improve, because I still feel this is not representative of our offense,” Petras said. “I’m sure that is not what people want to hear because that’s what we have shown the last two weeks, but the process is kind of a long and winding road. I still have high hopes for our unit and for our team.
“This doesn’t change any of our goals. The only thing we can’t be is undefeated. The rest of our goals are still out in front of us. I sound like a broken record, but the key is just improving.”
John Waggoner sacked Dekkers on third down to force a quick three-and-out on the game’s opening series. Van Ness blocked the punt and Reggie Bracy recovered at the Iowa State 16-yard line, setting up Williams’ 8-yard touchdown run.
Iowa State eventually drove inside the Iowa 1, but Kaevon Merriweather forced Brock to fumble and Klemp recovered in the end zone.
Iowa State finally put together a scoring drive late in the first half, moving 76 yards on 14 plays before Jace Gilbert booted a 22-yard field goal with 3:45 left in the second quarter.
Iowa meanwhile, couldn’t get on track.
Petras lost a fumble and threw an interception in a first half that saw the Cyclones outgain the Hawkeyes, 180-86.
Iowa State couldn’t capitalize, though.
After taking over at the Iowa 12 following the interception, Dekkers was picked off in the end zone by DeJean with less than a minute left in the half.
Roberts picked off Dekkers on the Cyclones’ first possession of the second half, and Van Ness etched his name into the record book midway through the third quarter when he blocked a second punt.
But Iowa again couldn’t capitalize despite taking over at the Cyclones’ 20. Pottebaum fumbled on a goal line dive from the 1 and Iowa State’s Kendell Jackson recovered with 5:16 left in the third.
“A touchdown there for us really changes the complexion of the game,” Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said. “But, you have to live with what gets officiated and that’s what we did and still came up short.”
The fumble was upheld on video review. The Cyclones made it hurt.
Iowa State marched 99 yards in 21 plays, melting nearly 12 minutes off the clock before Dekkers connected with Hutchinson for an 8-yard TD pass that gave the Cyclones a 10-7 lead with 8:27 to play.
“(The mindset) was simple: just get the first first down and everything else will come together. And boy did it come together,” Hutchinson said. “It was fantastic to have that happen in such a critical moment.”
Iowa had one more shot at a game-tying field goal, but Aaron Blom’s 48-yard field goal attempt never had a chance as it hooked wide left.
