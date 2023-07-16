The rubber match of a classic Dubuque County baseball rivalry would be a doozie.
No. 3-ranked Dyersville Beckman Catholic and No. 7 Cascade both reached the Iowa Class 2A state tournament in Carroll this week after earning top seeds and rolling through their district tournaments before rallying to win substate finals on Tuesday. Thanks to upsets on the tournament trail, Beckman enters the state tournament as the top seed and Cascade sits in the opposite bracket as the third seed, meaning they could only meet in the championship game.
Both teams advanced to state last year, with Beckman falling to state champion Van Meter in the semifinals and Cascade bowing out against River Valley Conference rival Mid-Prairie in the quarterfinals. The two teams also qualified together in 1982.
Recommended for you
This season, Cascade won the opener of their RVC doubleheader, 4-3, before Beckman rebounded for a 1-0 victory in the nightcap.
Here is a capsule look at the Iowa Class 2A district tournament games involving area teams, with statistics courtesy of www.gobound.com/ia/:
Site — Merchants Park, Carroll, Iowa
Tuesday’s quarterfinals — No. 1 Dyersville Beckman (22-9) vs. No. 8 Pella Christian (18-16), 11 a.m.; No. 4 West Lyon (24-2) vs. No. 5 Van Buren County (26-3), 1:30 p.m.; No. 3 Cascade (24-8) vs. No. 6 Woodward-Granger (20-5), 4:30 p.m.; No. 2 Underwood (23-3) vs. No. 7 Williamsburg (20-19), 7 p.m.
Thursday’s semifinals — 4p.m. and 7p.m.
Friday’s championship — 2:30p.m.
CASCADE
How they got here — The Cougars beat Clayton Ridge/Central, 10-0, in the District 5 semifinals; beat Denver, 10-0, in the championship game; and used a five-run bottom of the sixth to beat MFL/Mar-Mac, 5-1, in the Substate 3 championship game in Cedar Falls.
Cascade offensive leaders — Mason Otting (.435, 40-for-92, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 28 RBIs, 13-for-15 stolen bases), Cooper Hummel (.400, 40-for-100, 16 doubles, 1 home run, 27 RBIs), Cade Rausch (.364, 39-for-107, 8 doubles, 1 home run, 25 RBIs), Ty Frasher (.333, 32-for-96, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 24 RBIs), Mick Hoffman (.333, 23-for-69, 5 doubles, 11 RBIs, 10-for-10 stolen bases), Cass Hoffman (.327, 36-for-110, 3 doubles, 15 RBIs, 11-for-11 stolen bases), Jack Menster (.320, 32-for-100, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 23 RBIs, 8-for-8 stolen bases), Will Hosch (.300, 27-for-90, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 25 RBIs, 11-for-12 stolen bases), Nathan Schockemoehl (.296, 24-for-81, 2 doubles, 12 RBIs).
Cascade pitching leaders — Jase Reinke (5-2, 1.64 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 47 innings), Rausch (5-0, 1.68 ERA, 33 strikeouts, 41 2/3 innings), Jackson Green (4-2, 3.21 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 28 1/3 innings), Eli Fritz (4-1, 2.96 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 26 innings), Hummel (2-1, 5.15 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 17 2/3 innings), Schockemoehl (1-1, 2.86 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 14 2/3 innings), Mick Hoffman (3-0, 0.50 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 14 innings).
Outlook — The Cougars qualified for the state tournament for the second straight season and the sixth time overall. It marks the first time in program history Cascade has made back-to-back state appearances. The Cougars have outscored their opponents, 254-117, while hitting .340 as a team and posting a 2.82 team ERA. Cascade and Woodward-Granger have not played since at least 2009, when Bound began tabulating Iowa prep statistics.
BECKMAN
How they got here — The Trailblazers blanked Northeast Goose Lake, 10-0, in the District 7 semifinals; hammered Camanche, 11-1, in the district championship game; and came from behind to beat Anamosa, 8-2, in the Substate 4 championship game in Manchester.
Beckman offensive leaders — Luke Sigwarth (.463, 44-for-95, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 29 RBIs, 13-for-14 stolen bases), Luke Schieltz (.415, 39-for-94, 7 doubles, 4 triples, 1 home run, 17 RBIs, 12-for-12 stolen bases), Nate Offerman (.319, 23-for-72, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 18 RBIs, 10-for-10 stolen bases), Matthew Florence (.279, 24-for-86, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 15 RBIs), Jackson Oberbroeckling (.272, 25-for-92, 9 doubles, 24 RBIs), Jake Schmidt (.250, 20-for-80, 4 doubles, 15 RBIs), Eli Kluesner (.235, 19-for-81, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 14 RBIs, 13-for-15 stolen bases), Dylan Recker (.222, 16-for-72, 12 RBIs), Drew Their (.222, 14-for-63).
Beckman pitching leaders — Offerman (9-0, 0.74 ERA, 59 strikeouts, 56 2/3 innings), Rob Kronlage (6-2, 3.20 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 46 2/3 innings), Noah Boge (1-1, 3.76 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 22 1/3 innings), Drew Thier (2-0, 2.30 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 21 1/3 innings), Jake Schmidt (1-2, 5.37 ERA, 13 strikeouts, 14 1/3 innings).
Outlook — The Blazers are making their 20th appearance in the state tournament and second straight. Beckman also won titles in 1968, 1986, 2000, 2012 and 2013. The Blazers outscored their opponents, 205-138, and hit .299 as a team while posting a 3.22 team ERA. Beckman and Pella Christian have not played since at least 2009, when Bound began tabulating Iowa prep statistics. But Beckman did beat Pella Christian, 8-6, in the Class 3A state championship game in 1986. For the fifth time in program history, Beckman qualified for state in the same year as Western Dubuque, joining the 2005, 2006, 2012 and 2022 squads.