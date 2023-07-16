Maquoketa Vs. Cascade Baseball
Cascade's Mason Otting makes a play at shortstop during a River Valley Conference game earlier this season at Maquoketa, Iowa.

 Gassman

The rubber match of a classic Dubuque County baseball rivalry would be a doozie.

No. 3-ranked Dyersville Beckman Catholic and No. 7 Cascade both reached the Iowa Class 2A state tournament in Carroll this week after earning top seeds and rolling through their district tournaments before rallying to win substate finals on Tuesday. Thanks to upsets on the tournament trail, Beckman enters the state tournament as the top seed and Cascade sits in the opposite bracket as the third seed, meaning they could only meet in the championship game.

