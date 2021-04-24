The University of Wisconsin-Platteville broke out the bats to move back to the .500 mark.
Austin Pullara drove in four runs in the opener and plated two more in the second game as the Pioneers swept UW-Eau Claire, 15-5 and 8-1, on Friday in Eau Claire, Wis.
Pullara was 4-for-9 on the day. He scored a pair of runs in each game as UW-P improved to 12-12 overall, 8-8 in the WIAC.
Jake Wegner was a triple short of the cycle with three runs and two RBIs, and Ross Krist went 3-for-4 and scored three runs in the opener. Jason Adams drove in a pair of runs and scored twice in the second game.
Loras 8-1, Central 5-4 — At Petrakis Park: Joe Egan had two hits and scored two runs out of the leadoff spot, Dakota Church drove in three runs and Chris Costantino collected three more hits as the Duhawks (15-9, 10-8 American Rivers Conference) won the opener. Egan homered for Loras’ only run in the second game.
Dubuque 2-2, Coe 1-9 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Spartans (11-14, 9-9 A-R-C) scored a pair of runs on errors to edge the Kohawks in the opener. Dubuque Senior grad TJ Deardorff went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in the second game as Coe (23-4, 19-3) salvaged a split.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Coe 4-4, Dubuque 2-1 — At Dubuque: The Spartans (18-10, 7-9 American Rivers Conference) were limited to just four hits in each game as Coe swept the doubleheader. Alyanna Martinez doubled in the second game for Dubuque’s only extra-base hit of the day.
Central 5-6, Loras 4-0 — At Pella, Iowa: Abigail Bergholz, Taylor Donnell, Hannah Wubben and Jessica Bulanda scored runs in the opener, but the Duhawks fell in eight innings. Loras (1-19, 1-15 A-R-C) mustered just four hits in the second game.
Peru State 4, Clarke 3 — At Veterans Park: Daija Bates went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs, but the Pride slipped to 10-0 overall, 4-22 in the Heart of America Conference) after a narrow loss to Peru State.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Northwestern (Minn.) 19, Loras 6 — At St. Paul, Minn.: Erin Conley scored three goals, Clare Brunn added two and Marianne Gleason had one, but the Duhawks (6-5, 3-3 MWLC) fell on the road to Northwestern (5-3, 4-2).
MEN’S TENNIS
Loras 8, Simpson 1 — At Tucker Courts: Kevin Blomquist, Riley Collins, Tommy Linkenheld, Konnor Barth and Eian Coad won singles matches and the Duhawks (9-4, 4-1 American Rivers Conference) swept doubles to rout Simpson.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Duhawks crown 3 champs — At Indianola, Iowa: Loras’ Ryan Rogers, a Dubuque Wahlert grad, won the long jump with a leap of 6.95 meters at the Kip Janvrin Invitational. The Duhawks also got individual event wins from Mike Jasa (400, 48.79 seconds) and Carly Fischer (hammer throw, 50.11 meters).
BOYS SOCCER
Dyersville Beckman 1, Center Point-Urbana 0 — At Center Point, Iowa: The Class 1A No. 1-ranked Trailblazers bounced back from their first loss of the season.
Cascade 5, Cedar Valley Christian 0 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars cruised to their fifth consecutive win to open their inaugural season.
West Liberty 7, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks slipped to 3-5 overall after a shutout loss to the Comets.
Decorah 5, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Decorah, Iowa: William Spielbauer made 27 saves in goal as the Eagles lost to the Vikings.
South Tama 10, West Delaware 0 —At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks (0-7) suffered a blowout loss at home.
Clear Creek-Amana 6, Maquoketa 0 —At Tiffin, Iowa: The Clippers broke open a tight contest with four goals in the second half to take down the Cardinals (1-7).
GIRLS SOCCER
Dubuque Senior 5, Independence 1 —At Dalzell Field: The Rams (1-5) notched their first victory of the year with a five-goal outburst. Lily Tschiggfrie scored twice, while Brooke Healey, Leah Nelson and Emma Loney added goals for Senior.
Bellevue Marquette 3, West Liberty 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks knocked off the Comets for their program-record fifth consecutive victory. Juliana Penniston scored on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute, added another in the 55th and Delaney Banowetz found the back of the net in the 72nd minute to seal the win.
BOYS TENNIS
Dubuque Senior 6, Cedar Rapids Washington 3 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Will Lawless, Zach Kahle, Andrew Day and Cam O’Donnell won singles matches as the Rams beat the Warriors on Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Dubuque Wahlert 6, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3 — At O’Connor Tennis Center: Caroline Hutchinson, Claire Walker, Lilah Takes and Wanti Du won singles matches as the Golden Eagles beat the J-Hawks on Thursday.
GIRLS GOLF
Edgewood-Colesburg 229, North Linn 230 — At Independence, Iowa: Kenzie Barnhart claimed medalist honors with a 53 as the Vikings edged North Linn. Abbie Sullivan (56), Alex Schmitz (60) and Hailey Rausch (60) also contributed scores for Ed-Co.
PREP FOOTBALL
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 55, Parkview/Albany 20 —At Orfordville, Wis.: The Knights routed Parkview/Albany in a road contest.