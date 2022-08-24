Jakob Kirman developed into an elite NAIA pitcher in large part because of his commitment to the training program Michael Zweifel created for him at Building Better Athletes.
Now, it’s Kirman’s turn to pay it forward.
The former Dubuque Senior and Clarke University left-hander recently purchased the business from Zweifel and has re-branded it Xtreme Strength and Sports Performance. Kirman will host an open house from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the facility, located at 3188 Hughes Ct., and the business will launch Monday.
“I’ve worked with Michael since he started in Dubuque, first as an athlete and for the last year and a half as a coach with him, and I’ve learned so much from him throughout the whole process,” said Kirman, a 2016 Senior grad. “He did such a great job here, and I’m excited to continue the programming he developed and has provided for the athletes in Dubuque.
“He’s been a great mentor for me, but this is going to be solely on me. He built a great service here, and I’m really looking forward to continuing what he started. It’s the same staff, the same crew, the same location and the same service, just with a new owner. I’m really looking forward to continuing on with the athletes who trained with BBA and coming with us to Xtreme Strength and Sports Performance.”
Zweifel, a former all-American wide receiver at the University of Dubuque, founded Building Better Athletes in 2013 and served as a strength and condition coach for several of the top athletes in the tri-state area. Earlier this summer, he accepted an assistant coaching position with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse football program.
“I’d been thinking about moving on and doing something different for a while, but it made it a little easier to make the move, knowing Jakob is ready for this opportunity,” Zweifel said. “He’s been working with me for a few years, and he does such a great job with the local kids. I know that’s going to continue. I’m really happy for him.”
Kirman began training with Building Better Athletes while in middle school, well before he became a standout pitcher at Senior and later Clarke. Kirman graduated as the Pride’s career record holder with 35 pitching victories, an even 400 strikeouts and 373 innings.
He went 35-12 with at 3.40 ERA in 71 appearances for the Pride over 4½ seasons before graduating in 2021. As a junior in 2019, he posted career-bests of a 10-2 record, 2.60 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings while competing in the Heart of America Conference, one of the toughest leagues in NAIA baseball.
“Jakob was one of those athletes who was always asking questions, always interested and engaged with what we were doing and asking the why behind it,” Zweifel said. “He’d always come in for extra sessions because he wanted to improve his performance.
“Having him work with us as an athlete for six or seven years led to a really smooth transition into being a coach for us, because he understand what we were doing and why we were doing it. And he developed some of his own programs that are really effective, too. It’s been fun to see his growth over the years and how he’s developed as an athlete and as a coach. It’s been a natural progression, and he’s become a fine young coach.”
