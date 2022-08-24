04042017-clarkebaseball01-em.jpg
Buy Now

Jakob Kirman graduated as Clarke University’s career record holder in wins, strikeouts and innings pitched.

 Telegraph Herald

Jakob Kirman developed into an elite NAIA pitcher in large part because of his commitment to the training program Michael Zweifel created for him at Building Better Athletes.

Now, it’s Kirman’s turn to pay it forward.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.