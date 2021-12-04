Rick Schatzabel didn’t sleep too well for a few nights after learning who he would be facing in the overall championship of the Eagle Point Software/Brunswick Big 10 bowling tournament.
In an all-lefty rematch of the winners’ bracket final two weeks ago, Schatzabel will square off with Dan Moore at 5 p.m. tonight at Cherry Lanes. Moore must win twice to claim the $1,500 top prize in the 64-man, double-elimination tournament.
“What’s it going to take to beat him again? A miracle,” Schatzabel said. “He’s one of those guys I grew up watching and idolizing. He’s one of the top left-handers in the area, if not the best. He’s just a machine. He’s so consistent and throws the same shot over and over, so it’s going to be tough.
“I’ve lost a lot of sleep since Saturday, when I found out who it was I’d be bowling.”
Moore dispatched of Stefan Sheffield, 752-591, in the consolation bracket final Saturday night. He jumped to a 280-194 lead after the first game and gradually stretched his lead to cap a night that started with plenty of drama.
Sheffield, of Cedar Rapids, rolled a 279-257-268 to eliminate Craig Liddle, 804-732. In the other quarterfinal, Lonnie Brown defeated Cody Beck, 774-724. Sheffield then rallied to edge Brown, 638-637, in the semifinals.
Moore won the Big 10 consolation bracket for the third time. He lost to Kevin Scheffert in the first match of the 2018 overall final, two years after forcing the extra match and falling to Tyler Kohl.
“Being in the final a couple of times already will help from the standpoint I won’t be quite as nervous,” said Moore, a Dubuque bowling Hall of Famer. “With this being my third final, I understand what it takes. It’s just a question of, with me being a little older, how will the body react?”
Moore, 66, would become the oldest first-time winner in the history of the tournament. Terry Cottrell was 56 when he won his first.
Two weeks ago, Schatzabel claimed the winners’ bracket with a 660-638 decision.
“The match before that one, he threw a perfect game, so it kind of felt like David vs. Goliath,” Schatzabel said. “I just had to keep telling myself, ‘Make him earn it.’ It took a while for it to sink in, because Dan is one of those guys I’ve always looked up to.”
Moore has averaged 237 in the tournament, a shade better than Schatzabel’s 234.
“Rick carried a little better than I did that night, and it’s a game of carry,” Moore said. “If you’re throwing strikes, you’re having a good night. If you’re constantly going nine/spare, you’re not.
“In that match, the lane condition didn’t favor my line, and that’s all it takes. You have to bowl well, but you also have to have luck. When the lane matches up with your equipment, you bowl well. When it doesn’t, you struggle.”