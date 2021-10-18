IOWA CITY — Ask most Iowa football fans before the season, and a 6-1 record at the bye week would have been heartily welcomed.
After all, the first half of the Hawkeyes’ schedule included a pair of ranked teams to open the season, with a tough game at home against Penn State near the end of the first half.
But when you get to 6-0 and ranked No. 2 in the nation, that feeling changes. And after a 24-7 loss at home to unranked Purdue on Saturday, 6-1 actually feels like a major disappointment.
Iowa began the season ranked 19th. An undefeated season, while hoped for, was never really a serious discussion. Until the season began.
An absolute gauntlet of an opening against No. 18 Indiana and at No. 9 Iowa State made it look like the Hawkeyes would be lucky to escape with a 1-1 start.
But then Iowa dominated the Hoosiers, moving into the top 10, and maintained its dominance over the Cyclones to get an invitation into the top five.
The belief was growing — despite obvious warning signs from an anemic offense.
And then that crazy win over No. 5 Penn State, which coincided with No. 1 Alabama’s loss to unranked Texas A&M to allow the Hawkeyes to rise to their highest ranking since reaching No. 1 in 1985.
At that point, an undefeated season wasn’t just a dream. It seemed like Iowa’s destiny.
Beat Purdue and go into the bye at 7-0. Following the open week comes a road game against a Wisconsin team that does not appear to be its usual Big Ten West Division dominating self.
The remaining games on the schedule? At Northwestern, home against Illinois and Minnesota, and then the regular-season finale at Nebraska.
All of those games are more than winnable. Iowa will probably be a double-digit favorite in most of them.
That’s what will make Saturday’s loss sting the most to Hawkeyes fans: They were thisclose to a potential perfect regular season.
This loss could be a blessing in disguise for Iowa, though.
“I prefer not to lose, but going into bye week there is a lot to look at and learn from,” Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum said. “It’s been a rough seven-game stretch from a body standpoint, so letting our body rest is good. If we had a game next week we would be ready to go. If we have a game in two weeks we will still be ready to go.”
Let’s be real: Iowa wasn’t really the second-best team in the nation.
Sure, the defense is playing like an elite unit and special teams have been especially beneficial. But the offense is struggling to score points without a short field. Even with a short field on Saturday, Iowa couldn’t do anything with it.
Ivory Kelly-Martin returned a kickoff all the way to the Purdue 19-yard line. That drive ended on a turnover on downs following two failed quarterback sneaks — a play where Iowa typically picks up about 5 yards.
Quarterback Spencer Petras, who entered the game with seven career interceptions and riding a 12-game winning streak, was picked off four times, three coming in the fourth quarter as Iowa was trying to rally out of a 17-point deficit.
But Saturday’s loss isn’t on the offense alone. Iowa failed in just about every aspect of the game.
Iowa’s first trip into the red zone ended with a missed 25-yard field goal attempt from the normally sure-footed Caleb Shudak. And Iowa’s defense was shredded for nearly 400 passing yards and lost the turnover battle.
The only bright spot was the return game.
Kelly-Martin returned a kickoff 67 yards. Charlie Jones had a 41-yard punt return and a 36-yard kickoff return.
As far as the blessing in disguise?
This loss doesn’t ruin the season. Like Petras said after the game, all it did is ensure the Hawkeyes can’t go undefeated.
But it will light a fire.
The Big Ten West title and a trip to the conference title game are still within reach. Purdue is going to lose another game — the Boilermakers host Wisconsin this week and still have games left against No. 9 Michigan State and at No. 5 Ohio State.
If Iowa wins out, that trip to Indianapolis can still be their destiny. A win there could still mean a trip to the College Football Playoff for the first time. But it will take work to get there.
“It’s the first time we’ve had to deal with a loss in a while. We’ll get a lesson in that,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “The biggest thing right now is we choose to move forward.
“We have some time to stew and sit on it. But there’s nothing we can do about it. But we have to move on, see about moving forward and taking on the second half of the five-game schedule. And that’s where we’ll go now.”
And after a humbling and embarrassing loss, the Hawkeyes will be motivated to get there.