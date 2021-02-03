Garrett Kadolph learned a lot about the Dubuque Wahlert boys bowling team when it faced a little adversity while chasing history.
Just when it looked like the Golden Eagles had its first city championship in the bag, Dubuque Senior came storming back in the final game of the Baker series. And Wahlert showed its resolve, pulling out a 2,850-2,839 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Cherry Lanes.
Wahlert also won the girls meet, 2,426-2,273.
Last week, the Eagles beat Hempstead for the first time in at least a decade. The victory over Senior gave Wahlert its first city title since the Iowa High School Athletic Association began sanctioning the sport in 2009.
“At the end there, we were under a lot of pressure because Senior did such a great job of not giving up,” said Kadolph, who led Wahlert with a two-game individual series of 199-203—402. “But we showed that, in those high-pressure situations, we can come through, and that’s a huge confidence-booster for when we go down to Muscatine for districts in a couple of weeks.
“It was so tight coming down to the end. The last game, I missed a few shots I should have made, but my teammates picked me up and the coaches gave us some really good advice. We didn’t step off the gas, and that made the difference.”
Senior led after the individual portion of the meet, 1,892-1,844. But Wahlert shaved 26 pins off that deficit in the first game of Bakers and surged into the lead with a 236-193 decision in the second game before adding to the lead by four pins and 55 pins in the next two. Senior won the final game, 246-167, to nearly pull off the comeback.
“It’s so much more fun in matches like that, when it’s really close,” said Senior’s Mason Krieg, who led all bowlers with a 238-194—432 in individuals. “In matches where it starts to get away from you early, it’s easy to get down. But when we got down in Bakers, we made a couple shots that got everybody fired up and we kept going.”
Ben Vaassen nearly matched Kadolph with his 196-205—401 in individuals for Wahlert. The Eagles also got a 357 from Will Kamentz, a 349 from Nick Splinter and a 335 from Carter Hancock, while Connor Beutin’s 287 did not factor in the scoring. Wahlert rolled Baker games of 192, 236, 185, 226 and 167.
“It’s really rewarding to win a city title, because Dubuque has always had such good high school bowling,” said Tom Kramer, who has coached the Eagles since 2009. “It’s great to be able to take kids and introduce them to the game of bowling. Most of the kids in our program have never bowled before. We get them as freshmen, teach them the game, and to see them develop is the pleasure of coaching.
“This is the first year we’ve had the majority of the kids who are three or four years into it. They took their lumps their first couple of years, and now a lot of them are juniors. So we still have a lot to look forward to.”
Christian Merrick complemented Kreig with his 216-180—396 for Senior, which also got a 388 from Hunter Winner a 361 from Aidin Bettcher and a 315 from Logan Jasper. Michael Wlochal’s 307 did not factor in the team scoring. Senior rolled Baker games of 166, 193, 181, 161 and 246.
Lola Grap led the Wahlert girls with a 181-214—395, followed by Jamie Vondra’s 352, Natalie Kelzer’s 323, Alaina Stecklein’s 272 and Abbie Beutin’s 261, while Hannah Busch’s 225 did not factor in the scoring. The Eagles led by 99 pins after individuals and sealed the win with Baker games of 182, 159, 170, 144 and 168.
“This was a good learning experience for us going into districts,” Grap said. “Senior has a really good team. But you can’t get wrapped up in who you’re bowling against. You have to concentrate on your own game and understand what you’re capable of doing. We all threw the ball well, which should give us a lot of confidence going into districts.”
Clara Pregler led the Rams with a 176-176—352, followed by Mackenzie Lang’s 314, Emma Clancy’s 306, Abriana Reed Berwanger’s 293 and Brooke Poll’s 239, while Morgan Bettcher’s 216 did not factor in the team count. Senior rolled Baker games of 128, 167, 156, 162 and 156.
The Rams face city rival Hempstead on Tuesday, while Wahlert meets Western Dubuque on Friday – both at Cherry Lanes. State qualifying takes place the following Monday and Tuesday.