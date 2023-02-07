A former University of Dubuque all-American defensive back will be back on the field breaking up passes in professional football this spring.
Michael Joseph, who most recently played for the Chicago Bears’ practice squad, signed with the D.C. Defenders of the XFL, which begins its season later this month. The Defenders are coached by Reggie Barlow, who played eight seasons as a wide receiver in the NFL with Jacksonville, Tampa Bay and Oakland before retiring in 2003 and later coached at Alabama State and Virginia State.
Joseph signed with the Bears as a free agent after going undrafted in 2018 and was a steady member of the team’s practice squad until being waived in August. He flexed to the active roster for Weeks 16 and 17 in 2019, and again during the 2021 season in a Dec. 20 home contest against the Minnesota Vikings.
Joseph was the 2017 Cliff Harris Award winner, given to the top defensive player among Division II, III and NAIA athletes. Also in 2017, he was a first team selection on the AP Little All-American Division III team. Joseph was one of only two Division III players to compete in the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl in 2018, which showcases the nation’s top draft prospects from all levels of college football.
The eight-team XFL will relaunch this spring under an ownership group led by Dany Garcia, former pro wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners. It features a fan-first, fast-paced game and innovative rules.
The XFL includes eight teams — the Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis BattleHawks and Vegas Vipers in the North Division, and the Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians and San Antonio Brahmas in the South Division.
The season begins Feb. 18. All 40 regular-season games, two playoff games and championship game will be featured on a combination of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and FX (15 games). All XFL games will be streamed on ESPN+ and simulcasted in 142 countries around the world.
STATE BOWLING QUALIFYING SITES SELECTED
Area bowlers will be headed in several directions for next week’s Iowa state bowling qualifying meets. The girls take the lanes on Monday, while the boys follow on Tuesday.
Dubuque Senior has been assigned to Wayward Social in Marshalltown for the Class 3A boys and girls tournaments. Hempstead’s boys will compete at Colonial Lanes in Iowa City, while the girls bowl at Lancer Lanes in Cedar Rapids.
Western Dubuque has been assigned to Cadillac XBC in Waterloo for both the boys and girls Class 2A qualifiers.
In Class 1A, Bellevue and Dubuque Wahlert will send their boys and girls teams to Imperial Lanes in Camanche. Maquoketa has been assigned to Legacy Lanes in Monticello, and West Delaware will bowl at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.
TRI-STATE CHRISTIAN TAKES 2ND IN LEAGUE
The Tri-State Christian School boys’ basketball team dropped a 64-39 decision to top-seeded Faith Christian on Saturday in the Northern Illinois Christian Conference tournament in Alexis, Ill. The No. 3-seeded Huskies upset No. 2 Quad Cities Christian, 52-47, in the semifinals.
Nick Vannorsdel and Noah Eells scored 10 points each in the championship game, while Will Cunningham added five points and 10 rebounds.
Tri-State, located in Asbury, Iowa, advanced to the conference final for the first time in nearly 20 years Faith, located near Dixon, Ill., has not lost a conference game in the past two years.
Eells earned first-team all-conference accolades, while Vannorsdel made the second team and Cunningham landed honorable mention.
The Northern Illinois Christian Conference includes seven non-denominational Christian schools in Asbury, Kalona and Bettendorf in Iowa; and Dixon, Galesburg, Fulton and Moline in Illinois.
