Dolphins Bears Football
Chicago Bears defensive back Michael Joseph plays in an NFL preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 14, 2021, in Chicago. The University of Dubuque grad will play in the XFL this season.

 Kamil Krzaczynski The Associated Press

A former University of Dubuque all-American defensive back will be back on the field breaking up passes in professional football this spring.

Michael Joseph, who most recently played for the Chicago Bears’ practice squad, signed with the D.C. Defenders of the XFL, which begins its season later this month. The Defenders are coached by Reggie Barlow, who played eight seasons as a wide receiver in the NFL with Jacksonville, Tampa Bay and Oakland before retiring in 2003 and later coached at Alabama State and Virginia State.

