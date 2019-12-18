FARLEY, Iowa — Olivia Neyen fully understands the tradition of the Western Dubuque girls bowling program.
The five district championship banners on the walls of Cobra Lanes tell quite a story.
So, Neyen soaked in the opportunity to add to the Bobcats’ history on Tuesday night. She shot a match-high 201-249—450 series in leading Western Dubuque to a school-record team total in a 2,950-2,802 victory over Dubuque Hempstead.
The Mustangs won, 3,226-2,916, on the boys side of the Mississippi Valley Conference duals.
“It’s always our goal to make it to state, and we came up just short last year,” Neyen said. “That really motivated us to work hard in the offseason so we can have a big year this year.
“This team works hard and it works together. We all get along, and that helps so much. It keeps us motivated. Tonight, we just got into a really good groove — all of us. It was a great team effort, and I’m so proud of this team.”
The Bobcats had two other bowlers score in the 400s in individuals. Sara Horsfield shot 215-225—400, and Rylie Bergfeld scored a 196-215—411.
“You don’t see three bowlers in the 400s in the same match very often,” Bobcats coach Kay Heiberger said. “They all had really good nights at the same time, and that’s how you put together a night like this where you set a school record. It just goes to show what this team is capable of.”
Kirsten Butcher shot 385 and Shelby Rice added a 369, while the Bobcats did not count Grace Kramer’s 339. Western Dubuque rolled Baker games of 205, 191, 185, 162 and 152.
Hempstead’s 2,802 would normally win a lot of matches. Erin Langel led the way with a 234-200—434, while Jenna Wagner shot 195-205—400.
The Mustangs also got a 362 from Zoe Schultz, a 352 from Beth Johll and a 322 from Libby Leach, while Kirsten Mitchell’s 312 did not count. Hempstead shot Baker games of 171, 188, 215, 190 and 168.
Colton Kinsella, who competed on the Hempstead wrestling team last season, picked up a bowling ball for the first time this spring and began the high school season on the junior varsity. Mustangs coach Roger Poling gave his team a chance to compete for spots in the varsity lineup on Monday in practice, and Kinsella capitalized.
Kinsella rolled a match-high 258-233—491 to lead the Mustangs to victory.
“The lane conditions were kind of rough in practice, so every ball I threw, I really had to concentrate on making a good shot,” Kinsella said. “Tonight, I took the same approach on every ball. I threw the ball where I wanted, and I just so happened to knock down a lot of pins.
“I love the Hempstead bowling program. We have great coaching, and the guys all work together so well. They’re always willing to help you out.”
Hempstead took a 217-pin lead after individuals. Christian Bies rolled a 467, followed by Calvin Johnson (435), Devin Eudaley (405) and Trevor Taylor (397), while Trent Kutsch’s 387 did not count. The Mustangs padded their lead with Baker games of 244, 199, 181, 233 and 174.
“Our guys learned a lot last week when we got beat by Senior,” Poling said. “I really liked how they made the adjustments and beat a really good Western Dubuque team in their house.
“I’m really proud of how far Colton has come after just starting to bowl in March. Now, I have seven or eight guys who are in the mix to be in the lineup. That’s a nice problem to have, because it creates a lot of competition every day in practice.”
Jacob Butcher led Western Dubuque with a 408, followed by Nathan Kramer (407), David Roth (400), Ben Heiberger (389) and Alec Nadermann (374), while Nathan Vaske’s 367 did not count. The Bobcats shot Baker games of 255, 179, 197, 148 and 159.
“This was a huge learning experience for us, myself included,” Western Dubuque first-year coach Grant Kramer said. “It shows that we’re not invincible. Now that we’re in the MVC (for the second season), we’re not going to sneak up on anybody. We have to be on top of our game every night to compete with good programs like Hempstead’s.”