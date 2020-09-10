Five football programs, three volleyball programs and one girls swimming team from Southwest Wisconsin have taken the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s option to shift their seasons from the fall to the spring, according to a survey of 16 administrators in the area.
Cross country teams opened practice in mid-August and held their first meets last weekend, while football and volleyball teams were allowed to start practice on Monday. Competition begins next week for volleyball teams and the following week for football games.
Spring football and volleyball will open practice in early March.
Here is a brief look at the decisions by all 16 area schools, including one-time shifts in conference affiliations to create balanced scheduling:
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN
Lancaster — Boys soccer, cross country, girls golf, football and volleyball will all remain in the fall. Football created the most challenges in terms of playing a hybrid schedule.
Platteville — The Hillmen will have boys soccer, cross country, football and volleyball in the fall. The girls swimming team, which includes Lancaster athletes, hopes to have a later season, if the University of Wisconsin-Platteville pool becomes available. This semester, only UW-P students are allowed on campus.
Prairie du Chien — Boys soccer, cross country, girls golf, football and volleyball will all remain in the fall, although the Blackhawks will compete in hybrid conferences in all.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN ACTIVITIES LEAGUE
Boscobel — The Bulldogs have fall schedules for cross country, football and volleyball. Cross country and volleyball will face SWAL competition, while football has shifted to the Ridge & Valley Conference.
Cuba City — Boys and girls cross country and girls golf remain in the fall, while volleyball and football have been shifted to the spring and will participate in a hybrid conference.
Darlington — The Redbirds kept all fall sports in the fall. Volleyball and cross country will compete against SWAL competition, and football will play a hybrid schedule that includes SWAL and Six Rivers opponents.
Fennimore — The Golden Eagles will run cross country in the fall, but football and volleyball programs will begin practice in March for a spring schedule.
Iowa-Grant — The Panthers will compete in football, volleyball and cross country this fall. Football will play in a hybrid conference, volleyball will play in a four-team SWAL, and cross country will run in SWAL-only meets.
Mineral Point — The Pointers kept boys soccer, cross country, football and volleyball in the fall. Football will play a hybrid schedule of SWAL and Six Rivers teams.
Southwestern — The Wildcats will compete in cross country and girls golf in the fall, while football and volleyball have been moved to the spring. The football team plays in the Six Rivers Conference, while all others compete in the SWAL.
SIX RIVERS
Belmont — The Braves will play a conference-only volleyball schedule, and the 8-man football team will face three of its conference opponents in a home-and-home for a six-game schedule. Cross country will compete in the Ridge & Valley Conference with eight other teams.
Benton — Cross country, girls golf and volleyball remain in the fall, while football has been moved to a spring schedule.
Cassville — The Comets kept cross country, football and volleyball in the fall. Volleyball will play against only Six Rivers competition, and football has joined a hybrid conference with teams from the Six Rivers and Ridge & Valley. The football team is a part of a co-op with nearby Potosi.
Potosi — The Potosi-Cassville football co-op will play this fall in a hybrid league of Six Rivers and Ridge & Valley teams. Volleyball will also play this fall in the Six Rivers.
River Ridge — The Timberwolves have kept cross country, football and volleyball as fall sports, but they will be competing in hybrid conferences.
Shullsburg — Volleyball and cross country remain in the fall, while football has been shifted to the spring. Football practice begins March 8.