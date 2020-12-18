Pheasants Forever recently added 208 acres of land in southwest Jackson County to its Build a Wildlife Area program.
The Petersen Addition, located near Baldwin, Iowa, is named after longtime conservation-minded landowners Elmer and Evelyn Petersen and features diverse habitat and wildlife to provide quality hunting and public access opportunities. It will be dedicated on site during a ceremony in the spring or summer.
The Twin Rivers, Clinton County and Dubuqueland chapters of Pheasants Forever joined forces on the land purchase near the McAndrews Wildlife Area and the Eden Valley Refuge. It expands the wildlife corridor to 605 contiguous acres and will be managed by the Clinton County Conservation Board.
“This property fits perfectly in between two important conservation holdings, so we are excited to provide the habitat and outdoor recreation benefits to the local community through this partnership, it is a win for natural resources, wildlife and people,” Phil Visser, the executive director of the Clinton County Conservation Board said in a release announcing the project.
The Petersen Addition will feature restored tallgrass prairie, mature woodlands and ponds. It will support a wide range of wildlife, including pheasants and quail, turkey, deer, waterfowl and non-game species.
Pheasants Forever’s Build a Wildlife Area program has permanently protected more than 20 square miles of habitat in 10 states through a unique, partner-driven matching gift program. Through local, state, and federal grants and individual private donations, Build A Wildlife Area designates 100 percent of the funds directly toward land acquisition projects to create public access, conserve critical habitat for wildlife and preserve outdoor heritage traditions.
HOPKINTON ANGLER EARNS B.A.S.S. VICTORY
Tyler Cole, of Hopkinton, Iowa, won the Huk Bassmaster B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series at Chickamauga Lake in Dayton, Tenn., last month. He caught five bass measuring 89.5 inches while earning $6,907.
Cole earned a berth in the Huk Bassmaster B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series National Championship, which will take place as scheduled March 17-18 at Lewisville Lake in conjunction with the Bassmasters Classic.
WESTERN DUBUQUE HIRES SOFTBALL COACH
Rex Massey has been hired to replace Rachael Neal as the head softball coach at Western Dubuque High School.
Massey coached football in the Western Dubuque system for 13 seasons before stepping down following the 2019 season. He has also coached softball in the Dyersville Beckman program.
Massey has an extensive fast pitch softball playing career, mostly in the 1990s. He played in nearly 1,000 games, helping his team to fourth place in an ASA 18U National Tournament and Illinois state titles in 1992 and 1995.
Neal stepped down in August to spend more time with her young family. She compiled a 163-189 record over 10 seasons with the Bobcats.
RUN4TROOPS EVENT CANCELED FOR 2021
Organizers of the annual Run4Troops recently decided to not hold the event in 2021 because of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision allows organizers to take the time and resources normally associated with planning the race and reallocating them to veterans and active military members.
Run4Troops gave more than $32,000 to local military causes since its last event, in 2019. The 2020 event also fell victim to the pandemic.
The University of Dubuque Veteran Scholarship, the Veterans Freedom Center, the National Mississippi River Museum’s Blue Star Veterans Free Admission Program and the Sgt. Jeffrey B. Dodge Veterans Center all benefited from Run4Troops.
To make a donation, visit Run4Troops.com.