Cuba City’s Jack Misky announced earlier this month his commitment to further his track and field career at NCAA Division I UW-Milwaukee.
Misky, a 6-foot-4 senior, will compete as a multi-event athlete in events such as javelin, high jump, discus, long jump, shot put, pole vault, sprints and hurdles.
“I am stoked to continue my track and field career at such a great Division I program,” Misky said. “My dad and my uncles attended UW-M, and it’s been a goal of mine to attend there as well.”
Misky said he plans to major in biology with hopes of eventually going into the chiropractic field.
“Biology is such a broad major that I was really able to keep my options open as to where I wanted to go,” he said. “I narrowed my choices down to UW-Parkside and UW-Milwaukee, and I just wanted to experience that big city atmosphere. Coming from such a small town, I knew that I loved Cuba City, but I also wanted to experience something new and different.”
During his high school sophomore track season, Misky was a two-time state qualifier in the discus and high jump, finishing 11th in the discus. Because of COVID-19, he did not have a junior track and field season.
“I was extremely bummed when they canceled our season,” Misky said. “I was really looking forward to competing and getting back to the state meet.”
Even though there was no official track and field season, Misky took it upon himself to continue his training.
“We looked around for a track that was open for use, and my dad and I would travel to Mt. Horeb to use their facilities once or twice a week just so I could work on my throws and jumps,” he said. “I had known from the beginning of my junior year that I wanted to have a future in the sport, so I knew I had to put in the work to make myself better.”
Added Cuba City track and field coach Kim Matthews: “Jack is one of those kids who makes goals and achieves them. Whatever he does, he finds a way to succeed, and that is something I admire about him. He is a terrific role model and is extremely coachable. I know he will do a phenomenal job at the collegiate level.”
Misky said that he started seeking out college coaches following his sophomore state-meet performance.
“I just reached out to some coaches to let them know I was interested in competing and kind of just took things into my own hands,” he said. “I was just ecstatic to receive an offer from UW-Milwaukee. It’s been my dream to compete at a Division I school for as long as I can remember.”
Misky, who is also a starter on the undefeated and top-ranked Cuba City basketball team, is hopeful that he will get another shot at the Wisconsin state track and field meet this spring.
“I’m really looking forward to having one last go-round, especially since we didn’t get a season at all last year,” he said. “It’s been a wild ride, and I wouldn’t be here without everyone’s support, especially my family’s.”