The Iowa state track and field meet kicks off Thursday with a jam-packed schedule inside Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Athletes from Class 1A and 4A will be the first on the Blue Oval with running events scheduled from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Thursday. Class 1A and 4A field events will begin at 9 a.m.
Field events for Class 2A and 3A will begin Thursday at 2 p.m. with running events to follow at 2:40.
General admission tickets are $10 and available to purchase through HomeTown Ticketing at www.iahssa.org/tickets. A free livestream is available at watch.ihssn.com/browse.
Here is a capsule preview of athletes competing in Class 4A:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Boys qualifiers — Derek Leicht (800); John Maloney (1,600); Jonathan O’Brien (1,600); Caleb Kass (3,200); Noah Pettinger (110 hurdles); 4x400 (Pettinger, George Holesinger, Luke Odefey, Leicht, Will Pitz, Brendon Zheng); 4x800 (Maloney, O’Brien, Holesinger, Leicht, Zach Johnson, Charlie Driscoll); distance medley relay (Pettinger, Logan Clarke, Luke Odefey, Holesinger, Leicht, Pitz); sprint medley (Logan Clarke, Zheng, Pettinger, Odefey, Pitz)
Girls qualifiers — Emily Klein (200); Camdyn Kay (400); Julia Gehl (800); Gehl (1,500); Keelee Leitzen (1,500); Gehl (3,000); Evie Henneberry (3,000); Mya Curry (400 hurdles); 4x400 (Kay, Brooke O’Brien, Maddie Digman, Leitzen, Curry, Isabel Brauhn); 4x800 (Kay, Digman, Leitzen, O’Brien, Gehl, Sophia Dallal); Alayna Darter (100 wheelchair); Darter (200 wheelchair); Darter (400 wheelchair); sprint medley (Emma Hilkin, Natasha Freiburger, Klein, O’Brien, Curry, Gillian Jaeger); distance medley (Klein, Hilkin, O’Brien, Leitzen, Freiburger, Kay); Darter (shot put wheelchair)
Outlook — The Hempstead boys 4x800 and distance medley relay teams come in seeded No. 3 and look to make a strong push towards gold after running near the top of the of the field all year. Maloney enters with the top boys individual seed at No. 4 in the 1,600.
After winning gold at the Drake Relays, the girls 4x800 team is seeded No. 1 and favored to win gold this weekend. Gehl is the top seed in the 3,000 and No. 3 in the 1,500 with Leitzen just behind as the No. 4 seed.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Boys qualifiers — Nick Lambe (100); Matthew Kruse (400); Easton Stackis (400); Kruse (400 hurdles); 4x200 (Lambe, Jaden Arnold, Beau Healey, Jack Aitchison, Alec Parkin, Louiss Bunsocan); 4x400 (Stackis, Jack Gilligan, Arnold, Kruse, Garrett Schumacher, Landon Kelly); distance medley (Aitchison, Arnold, Schumacher, Gilligan, Calvin Lueken, Lambe); Sam Akins (long jump); Kruse (long jump); Cohen Pfohl (shot put); shuttle hurdle relay (Prit Patel, Landon Sauser, Parkin, Nate Obbink, Isaac Gooch, Schumacher); sprint medley (Lambe, Walker Tart, Aitchison, Stackis, Healey, Deyon Moore)
Girls qualifiers — Claire Hoyer (800); Leah Klapatauskas (1,500); Kaitlyn Miller (1,500); Klapatauskas (3,000); Georgia Harms (3,000); 4x800 (Julia Kilgore, Hoyer, Emma Ward, Miller, Harms, Klapatauskas); Breen Duffy (discus); distance medley (Sophie Link, Carly Hefel, Miller, Kilgore, Jayda Gooch, Ward)
Outlook — The Ram boys bring in the top-seeded 4x400 relay team and look to hold off some stiff competition to claim gold. Kruse is the top seed in the 400 hurdles, and Akins No. 2 in the long jump.
Klapatauskas enters as the No. 2 seed in the 3,000 behind Hempstead’s Gehl and the two will surely battle towards the front of the pack for that title. Klapatauskas is also seeded fifth in the 1,500.
