Here is a capsule look at the area boys basketball teams in the WaMaC Conference:
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Michael Molony (4th season, 49-20)
Last season — 18-6, 14-5 WaMaC
Key returning players — Jackson Gehling (Sr., 6-5, F), Mason White (Sr. 6-0, G), Logan Goedken (Jr., 6-0, G), Nate Schaefer (Sr. 6-3, G), Jake Hermsen (Sr. 6-6, C), Sam Oberbrockling (Sr. 6-3, C)
Promising newcomers — Ryan Burchard (Jr., 6-1, G), Logan Burchard (Jr. 6-2, G), Padraig Gallagher (So. 6-3, G)
Outlook — The Trailblazers look to compete again near the top of the conference despite returning only two starters in Jackson Gehling (6.9 ppg) and Mason White (9.5 ppg). They will lean on multiple returnees that saw action a year ago to contribute on offense. Their size should be an advantage against most teams on the interior, while their shot-making capabilities should provide stability on the exterior.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Matt Hartman (5th season)
Last season — 5-17, 3-15 WaMaC
Key returning players — Caiden Atienza (Sr., 6-5, F), Connor Becker (Sr., 6-1, G), Brady Digmann (Sr., 5-10, G), Max Keller (Jr., 5-10, G), Mitchell Roeder (Jr., 5-10, G), Grant Michel (Sr. 6-0, F), Kannon Coakley (Sr., 6-0, F), Emmett Sheets (Sr., 5-11, F), Kaleb Whaley (Sr., 5-11, G) Kasey Coakley (So., 6-0, G)
Promising newcomers — Ethan Combs (Jr., 6-6, C), Cale Widel (Jr., 6-4, F), Tai Streets (Jr., 5-9, G)
Outlook — Maquoketa has experience on their side with seven returning seniors led by all-conference forward Caiden Atienza (8.3 ppg) and Connor Becker (8.4 ppg). They look to climb the ladder in an extremely competitive WaMaC. The Cardinals will use their depth and versatility as a strength on offense and look to be much improved on defense. Coach Matt Hartman feels his group has learned a lot from last year’s growing pains.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Drake Schuring (1st season)
Last season — 6-16, 6-13 WaMaC
Key returning players — Kyle Kelley (Sr., 6-4, G), Logan Woellert (Sr., 6-1, G), Eric Salow (Sr., 6-4, F), Jamison Smith (Sr., 5-11, F), Blake DeMoss (Jr., 5-10, G), Mitch Krogmann (Sr., 6-7, C), Jaxson Woellert (Jr., 6-2, F), Elias Tibbot (Jr., 6-1, G), Raub Loecke (Jr., 5-10, G), Brandon Wellman (Sr., 6-2, F), Josef Cizek (Sr., 5-10, F)
Promising newcomers — Lukas Meyer (Jr., 6-1, G), Maddox Lott (So., 5-8, G), Luke Kehrli (Jr., 6-4, F)
Outlook — West Delaware returns all five starters from a year ago led by all-conference seniors Kyle Kelley (14.7 ppg) and Logan Woellert (8.4 ppg). They will also have a veteran group of guys coming off the bench who look to contribute down the stretch. An experienced, high-powered offense could move the Hawks up toward the top tier of the WaMaC.