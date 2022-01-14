A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League game:
WATERLOO BLACK HAWKS (14-13-1-1) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (17-8-2-2)
When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Waterloo won the opener, 4-3 in overtime, on Oct. 16 at home, but the Saints have taken the last two — 5-1 on Nov. 5 in Waterloo and 8-0 on Dec. 29 in Dubuque. After Saturday, there will be three meetings remaining between the teams.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints look to get back on the winning track after a pair of home losses last weekend against the powerhouse USA Hockey National Team Development Program U18 squad. Dubuque has lost three of four games since returning from the holiday break and has fallen eight points behind Eastern Conference-leading Chicago, which has played two more games than Dubuque. Third-place Muskegon, meanwhile, has won 8 of 10 to pull within a point of the Saints.
Scouting Waterloo: The Black Hawks have gone 5-5 in their last 10 outings and sit in fifth place in a Western Conference chase for second place. Tri-City holds a nine-point lead on the field, while second place and sixth are separated by just eight points. This week, Waterloo traded its leading scorer, Michael LaStarza, to the Sioux Falls Stampede for Ray Fust, who represented Switzerland at the 2021 World Junior Championships. The deal also includes future draft considerations. Fust is scheduled to make his Black Hawks debut tonight in Des Moines.
Saints fight cancer: In conjunction with Medical Associates, Dubuque will host Fighting Saints Fight Cancer Night on Saturday at Mystique. This yearly fundraiser benefits Relay For Life, the largest peer-to-peer fundraising effort by the American Cancer Society. To date, Relay For Life events throughout the nation have raised nearly $5 billion. Select lavender-themed items at the District 20 Supply Co. Team Store, as well as proceeds from the 50/50 raffle, will contribute to the donation to Relay for Life. Recognition of doctors, nurses and cancer survivors will take place throughout the night. Nearly 2,000 tickets have been sold already, making the game one of the biggest on the Saints’ schedule.
Cowbell Cup: Saturday night’s game will count in the Cowbell Cup standings, which determine supremacy among the USHL’s three Eastern Iowa teams. The Saints lead the way with a 2-0-0 record, followed by Cedar Rapids (2-1-0) and Waterloo (1-3-1).
Hobey Baker watch: The preliminary list of candidates for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, college hockey’s version of the Heisman Trophy, includes five players with Dubuque ties. The nominees include North Dakota’s Riese Gaber, Denver’s Cole Guttman, Arizona State’s Matt Kopperud, Denver’s Carter Savoie and Arizona State’s Colin Theisen. Savoie is a former Saints affliates list player and the older brother of former Saints standout Matt Savoie. The Hobey Baker honors college hockey’s top player based on strength of character on and off the ice, contribution to the integrity of the team, outstanding skills in all phases of the game, scholastic achievement and sportsmanship and compliance with all NCAA rules.
Portillo honored: The Big Ten Conference named Saints alum Erik Portillo as its third star of the week. The sophomore goaltender from Gothenburg, Sweden, stopped 56 shots last weekend to lead Michigan to a two-game series sweep of Massachusetts. He made 28 saves in each game while posting a 1.51 goals against average and .949 save percentage.