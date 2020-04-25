Riese Gaber and Erik Portillo pushed each other toward excellence, both on and off the ice, every day of the United States Hockey League season.
The first-team all-stars lived under the same roof — with billet parents Don and JoAnne Gibson in rural Hazel Green, Wis. — and they constantly challenged each other to help the Dubuque Fighting Saints win. Behind their stellar play, the Saints went 33-13-2 and posted the second-highest winning percentage (.708) in the 10 seasons since Dubuque returned to the USHL.
On Friday, the duo claimed three of the USHL’s top individual honors. Gaber swept the Player of the Year and Forward of the Year awards, and Portillo won the Goaltender of the Year award.
“It’s pretty special to have both of us win those awards,” Gaber said. “We were excited to have the kind of success we were having during the year, and I think that motivated both of us a lot. You do have to give JoAnne and Gibby credit because they were so supportive of us and did everything they could to put us in a position to have the years we had. I miss them already.”
Gaber, a 5-foot-8, 164-pound forward from Gilbert Plains, Manitoba, led the USHL in goals with 34 in 47 games and set Dubuque’s Tier I era record with 56 in 108 games covering two seasons. The University of North Dakota recruit finished tied for eighth on the USHL scoring chart with 55 points and accumulated 105 points in his two seasons.
Gaber became the first Dubuque skater to earn the league’s Player of the Year award and the third to win the Forward of the Year award, joining Chris Ferraro (1990-91) and Zach Solow (2016-17). The USHL’s individual awards date to 1983-84.
“Winning those awards was something I never really thought about, so it came as a surprise when I got the text telling me that I did,” Gaber said. “It’s pretty cool to be even considered for it, because there were so many guys in the USHL who had very good seasons this year. I’m extremely honored and humbled, because it shows that all of my hard work has paid off and there are people out there who think enough of me to vote for me.”
Saints coach Oliver David tabbed Gaber as the “Signature Saint,” because he embodies all of the characteristics the franchise covets in its players. While Gaber could have entered North Dakota a year ago, he came back for a second year in Dubuque to further his development.
“If you were to go to the drawing board and write down all the qualities we’re looking for, you’d have a picture of Riese Gaber,” David said. “His passion for the game, his work ethic and consistency in his daily effort and his pride in performing were off the charts.
“He understands the big picture so well, which is why he came back this year. Personally, I learned so much from him as a player the last two years, and he made me a better coach. His value has been immeasurable.”
Portillo, a 6-6, 224-pound native of Goteborg, Sweden, led the USHL with a 2.11 goals against average and ranked third with a .915 save percentage. The University of Michigan recruit went 19-5-1 with one shutout in 27 games in his only season with the Saints and received the USHL goalie of the week award on Nov. 19.
The Buffalo Sabres’ third-round pick in last summer’s NHL Draft became the first Dubuque player to be named Goaltender of the Year.
“The USHL is a great league with many great goalies, so I feel both proud and honored to receive this award,” Portillo said. “Of course, this gives me a confidence boost going to Michigan next year. But I know that college hockey is a very high level of play, and I am going to do whatever I can to be in the best shape of my life coming into my freshman year.”
Portillo became the second Dubuque goalie to lead the USHL in goals against average in the last 10 years. Artt Brey led the league with a 2.22 in 2012-13.
“I’m proud and happy with that accomplishment, however, my main focus was always on winning the Clark Cup,” Portillo said. “I believe we had a great shot at winning with the great group we had. The chemistry on this year’s team was something special. Everyone could speak and joke with everyone, and it was always fun coming to the rink. Our chemistry off the ice translated on to the ice.
“My transition to hockey in North America went as it did because of (general manager) Kalle Larsson and the whole Saints organization, coaches and players. JoAnne and Gibby took great care of me and were very supportive since the day that I got to Dubuque. I am very thankful for how well I got treated, so Dubuque will always have a place in my heart.”
Portillo returned the favor on the ice.
“When he was in the net, there was a sense deep in your belly that everything was going to go well,” David said. “That’s a special feeling, but it’s also a feeling you develop by seeing a goalie like Erik in practice every day. We’re very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with a goalie of his caliber. He really is world-class.”