10302021-statexcountry5-mp.JPG
Buy Now

Beckman Catholic’s Maria Kruse finished 22nd at the Iowa Class 2A state cross country meet last fall in Fort Dodge.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY For the Telegraph Herald

For the first time in 25 seasons, the Dyersville Beckman girls cross country team earned a team berth in the Iowa state meet last fall.

The Trailblazers probably won’t have to wait quite as long for the next trip to Fort Dodge.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.