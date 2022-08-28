For the first time in 25 seasons, the Dyersville Beckman girls cross country team earned a team berth in the Iowa state meet last fall.
The Trailblazers probably won’t have to wait quite as long for the next trip to Fort Dodge.
With top runner Maria Kruse and five other runners with state experience back this fall, Beckman opened the season ranked No. 7 in Class 2A in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches preseason poll.
Here is capsule look at the Iowa girls prep cross country season:
BECKMAN CATHOLIC
Coach — Tyson Squiers (5th year)
Last season — The Trailblazers finished ninth at the Iowa Class 2A state meet in Fort Dodge. They scored 221 points.
Returning state qualifiers — Maria Kruse (jr., 22nd overall), Julia Mertz (jr., 45th), Abby Knepper (sr.), Maria Dudzik (jr., 99th), Ellie Recker (sr., 129th), Madelyn Reiter (soph.)
Other returning letterwinners —Jordan Their (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Libby Knipper (sr.).
Outlook — Beckman is the lone area team to appear in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches preseason poll. The Trailblazers landed at No. 7 in Class 2A after finishing ninth at state, and they return six runners with experience in Fort Dodge. Kruse opened the season ranked No. 16 in Class 2A individually. Beckman moved from the WaMaC Conference to the River Valley Conference this season.
BELLEVUE
Coach — Scott Jess (11th year)
Returning letterwinners — Grace Hingtgen (jr.), Hannah Braet (jr.), Delaney Dunne (sr.), Kendelle Scheckel (soph.), Adessa Leibfried (sr.).
Promising newcomer — Gabby Hingtgen (fr.).
Outlook — The Comets will be able to field a full lineup this fall, but scoring depth figures to be a concern.
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Jena Deaver (1st season)
Last season — The Mohawks qualified seniors Holly Beauchamp and Kaylee Koos for state, and they finished 14th and 53rd overall, respectively.
Returning letterwinners — Kayln Skrivseth (soph.).
Promising newcomer — Jessica Deaver (fr.).
Outlook — The Mohawks graduated three seniors last season and will not field a full lineup this fall.
CASCADE
Coach — Phil Kauder (2nd season)
Returning letterwinners — Grace Bower (sr.), Lilly Topping (sr.), Delaney Kremer (soph.), Anna Conlin (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Hallie Kelchen (fr.), Lilly Supple (fr.), Annie Trumm (fr.), Ayda DeLaRosa (sr.).
Outlook — Kauder, a Cascade distance running legend, has built up the program in just two seasons at the helm after having just three runners on the preseason roster last season.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Louis Cook (17th year)
Top runners — Daisy Dickson (jr.), Eleanor Dickson (sr.), Hailey Gaul (soph.), Allysa Sadewasser (fr.)
Outlook — The Eagles opened the season with just four runners competing at the Edgewood-Colesburg Invitational on Tuesday.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Robert Dennis (5th year)
Top runners — Reese Kuhlman (jr.), Izzy Hardin (fr.).
Outlook — The Cardinals opened the season with a practice meet in Dubuque against Wahlert, De Witt Central and Cascade, and Kuhlman led the way with a 10th-place performance. Maquoketa moved from the WaMaC Conference to the River Valley Conference this season.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Co-coaches — Pat Meehan & Shane Kirchoff
Top runners — Keely Recker (fr.), Taryn Burbridge (fr.), Isabel Imler, MaKenna Thompson (sr.), McKenna Bush (soph.), Allison Hogan (jr.).
Outlook — The Wildcats expect to have a solid 1-2 punch in Burbridge and Imler, but the key will be in developing consistent scoring in the 3-6 spots.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Ben Moser (11th season)
Returning letterwinners — Noelle Bardgett (jr.), Faith Litterer (sr.), Brooke Lewin (sr.), Faith Rich (sr.), Abby Kass (soph.), Josie McMahon (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Erin Mensen, Mia Hodson, Anna O’Rear.
Outlook — The Hawks have a lot of spots to fill this season, but Moser likes the way the core group has trained this season. West Delaware is upperclassman-heavy, which will be key to competing in the WaMaC Conference.
