Local golf courses are open and ready for swinging.
With a few specific guidelines, of course.
While the coronavirus outbreak has led to self-quarantining and stay-at-home orders, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has supported the opening of golf courses across the state as a means of relaxation and some much-needed exercise in these uncertain times.
“This is definitely new territory,” said Jeff Morreim, general manager of Fillmore Fairways since 2009. “We’ve implemented quite a few things. We’re just sanitizing and trying to eliminate contact as much as we possibly can.”
Four miles east of Cascade, Fillmore Fairways opened its season on Tuesday, joining the other courses in the area that opened their gates, or ones that already have.
“First and foremost, our concern is the safety of our members and staff,” said Dave Edwards, head golf professional for more than 25 years at Dubuque Golf & Country Club, which opened last week. “We have taken a number of precautions to try and make the golf course and environment as safe as we can for everybody.”
While operations run a little differently, the main goal remains the same: provide the healthy folks of the tri-states a place to unwind and get some exercise.
“I think it’s great. I just wanted to get out of the house,” said Dubuque’s Mike Riley, who played a round with fellow Dubuquer Randy Fleckenstein at Fillmore on Tuesday. “I know this is a big deal, but I just got sick of being cooped up in the house. I’m an avid golfer and I just wanted to get out and enjoy myself a bit. As long as we’re healthy and feeling good and following the rules, I don’t see a problem.”
There are certainly new rules to follow when out on the courses. Clubhouses — except for restrooms — are closed, kitchens are closed and relegated to selling prepackaged snacks, and payments are taken by credit card through walk-up windows. Efforts are being taken for players to avoid touching flag sticks on the courses.
“There’s some courses that have been open already in Cedar Rapids or the Quad Cities, and they’re doing similar things like here,” Morreim said. “We’ve got inserts in the cups on the greens, raised an inch, so the balls just bump into the hole slightly and the rule is to not touch the flag sticks. There’s no contact with your hands on the flags. When the ball touches the raised insert, the ball is considered holed out.”
Carts are a bit more fluid. While encouraging the 6-foot rule of social distancing, Morreim has initiated a detailed sanitizing station and keeps the carts separated until thoroughly cleaned, but hasn’t set any rules to who players ride with, yet anyway. Edwards is hoping players will use their own discretion when using carts.
“We really prefer players get out and just walk the course,” Edwards said. “In 25-plus years, I haven’t encountered anything like this, but none of us really have. We do have carts available for those who feel the need to ride. We’re maintaining good social distancing and players have to ride in carts solo or with family members. We’re just trying to do our part to provide a fun outlet, but also trying to stay safe.”
Morreim has also spaced off tee times to keep more distance between playing groups. It’s just another in a line of changes to help keep golf courses open and safe.
“It’s really easy. If you’re not a gentleman that follows rules, you shouldn’t be playing golf anyway,” Riley said. “It’s a little different and out of the norm — especially only going into the clubhouse to go to the bathroom — but it’s a nice experience and I’m just really glad to be able to get out.”
Fleckenstein believes golf is the perfect opportunity to maintain social distancing while quenching a thirst for physical activity.
“It’s the greatest medicine there is,” he said. “Get outside, be in nature, and enjoy the sunshine. Enjoying yourself right now, that’s really key with the problems we’re having.”
Course managers like Morreim and Edwards are hoping the state allows for that outlet to remain a possibility.
“The way things are going these days, having that opportunity to provide an outlet for some walking and fresh air is a special thing,” Edwards said. “We’re following the guidelines the state of Iowa is putting out there and their recommendations. At this point, we’re allowed to keep doing that. We’re emphasizing personal responsibility to stay safe along with the steps that we’re taking. Any way to give an outlet for people to get outside and get away from all the news and relax for a while, that’s just a positive.”
And when you’re out on the course, golf is still just golf.
“It’s one of the most frustrating sports, but I love it,” Fleckenstein said with a laugh. “We were able to lose some balls.”