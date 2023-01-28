Hempstead's Reed Strohmeyer drives to the basket as Western Dubuque's Will Hoefer defends during their Basketball matchup at Moody gymnasium at Hempstead High School in Dubuque on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Despite providing the early offensive fireworks, Western Dubuque’s Daviyon Gaston knew that Friday’s game was going to be won or lost on the defensive end of the court.
As it turned out, WD played well on both ends, snapping a three-game losing skid in convincing fashion and sweeping the season series with Dubuque Hempstead after its 62-34 win over the host Mustangs at Moody Gymnasium.
Behind a team-high 19 points from Gaston, the Bobcats improved to 7-8 overall and evened their Mississippi Valley Conference record at 4-4. Hempstead fell to 1-14, 0-8.
“We made good decisions on the offensive end, and the shots were falling,” Gaston said. “But we really stepped up defensively.”
Reed Strohmeyer scored 21 of Hemptead’s 34 points, but no other Mustangs scored more than a basket.
“The last time we played Hempstead, their big three (Strohmeyer, Drew Lewis and Jonny Muehring) combined for 11 3-pointers,” WD coach Grady Gallagher said. “That was a big focus coming in. We needed to do a much better job.”
The first quarter started out as a tight affair as neither team found its groove out of the gates.
Things were scoreless until more than 3 minutes had passed, when Hempstead’s Justin Potts split a pair of free-throw attempts. Then Gaston’s hard-driving layup gave WD its first points with 4:30 left.
The senior guard scored the Bobcats’ first nine points of the contest and 12 of their 15 in the opening period.
Strohmeyer had two 3-pointers in the opening period for Hempstead on either side of a 10-0 WD run to keep the Mustangs close.
But it wouldn’t stay close for long.
Gaston completed a three-point play with just seconds to go in the first quarter and WD would begin a decisive run.
The Bobcats stayed in front thanks to an 8-1 run to start the second quarter. With WD’s dominant post player, Kanyon Bryte, in foul trouble, Kayden Singh came off the Bobcats’ bench and hit a 3-pointer to start the period.
Jake Goodman added a trey midway through the second, and Bryte came back in to knock down a short jumper as WD led by as many as 15 on multiple occasions, including at halftime when it took a 32-17 lead to the locker room.
The Bobcats flexed their defensive muscles right away after halftime.
Hempstead turned the ball over on each of its first four second-half possessions, and didn’t score until the 4:36-mark, when Strohmeyer knocked down a 15-foot jumper.
WD, meanwhile, could do no wrong in the third. The Bobcats made four of their first five shots of the period — the only miss coming when Bryte missed from inside, but tipped the rebound out to Gaston, who promptly buried a 3-pointer to make it 43-19, as WD kept rolling.
Singh scored 13 points and Bryte added 10 for Western Dubuque.
“There’s no nights off in (the Mississippi Valley),” Gaston said. “We’ve got to come out and play hard every night.”
