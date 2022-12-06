Last year, Galena made an historic run to the Illinois Class 1A state title game, but had its dreams of notching the school’s first-ever girls basketball championship dashed in the closing seconds.
With several key pieces back this season, look for the Pirates to make another strong postseason push.
River Ridge/Scales Mound returns some big-time players from a 25-win team last year, while Stockton and East Dubuque are in rebuilding mode.
Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference:
EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Deann Petitgout (3rd season, 11-29)
Returning starters — Mia Wilwert (Jr., G); Erika Dolan (Jr., G); Emily Gockel (Sr., F); Camryn Strauser (Sr., G)
Returning letterwinner — Syndey Mulgrew (Jr., C)
Promising newcomer — Brandi Dietzel (Soph., G)
Outlook — The Warriors bring back the bulk of their team from last year including Wilwert, a NUIC honorable mention selection. East Dubuque will need to replace leading scorer and all-conference performer Anna Berryman from last season, but Petitgout said with this team’s cohesiveness and experience playing together, the Warriors will be playing their best basketball down the stretch run.
Promising newcomers — Emma Furlong (Jr.); Macy Schulz (Jr.)
Outlook — The Pirates return three of the top players in Illinois Class 1A in Furlong, Hefel and Burcham. All three boast a laundry list of accolades from last year’s squad that came within seconds of bringing home the school’s first-ever state championship. Expect them to be even more polished this season and determined to make another run in the postseason. The Pirates will be favored in the NUIC and be a very dangerous team in the regionals and beyond.
RIVER RIDGE/SCALES MOUND
Coach — Dave Wiegel
Key returning veterans — Mickayla Bass (Sr., G); Annie Werner (Jr., F); Micaela Miller (Jr., G); Emily Wiederholt (Jr., G); Anna Wentz (Jr., G); Gwen Miller (Jr., F); Sadie Fry (Sr., F); Addison Albrecht (Jr., G); Ava Travis (Jr., F); Sydney Driscoll (Sr., C); Abigail Frank (Jr., F)
Outlook — River Ridge/Scales Mound made a statement as team to be reckoned with, winning its first 16 games last year and spent much of the campaign in the 1A rankings. With key pieces like Driscoll (12 ppg) and Werner (10 ppg) back in the fold, among several other key contributors, look for River Ridge/Scales Mound to put together another solid season in 2022-23.
Returning letterwinners — Eve Moore (Jr.); Katelyn Winters (Soph.); Kaci Wright (Soph.); Dylan Broshous (Soph.); Kyleigh Reusch (Sr.)
Promising newcomer — Olivia Keeffer (Sr.)
Outlook — The Blackhawks put together 20 wins last year, but will have to replace their three leading scorers in Brynn Haas, Kenze Haas and Kassadie Sullivan. Whittney Sullivan and Blair will be tasked with leading a very young and inexperienced Stockton team this year. Stockton will also lack size in the post, so a focus will be geared toward defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.