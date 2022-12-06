03052022-galenagirls7-dk.jpg
Buy Now

Galena’s Gracie Furlong was the NUIC co-player of the year and returns with hopes of leading her team to another state tournament berth.

 Dave Kettering

Last year, Galena made an historic run to the Illinois Class 1A state title game, but had its dreams of notching the school’s first-ever girls basketball championship dashed in the closing seconds.

With several key pieces back this season, look for the Pirates to make another strong postseason push.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.