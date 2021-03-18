It was a perfect championship season for the University of Dubuque, and the Spartans swept the all-American Rivers Conference men’s basketball’s top honors released on Wednesday.
After completing a perfect 14-0 season that ended with an A-R-C tournament championship, the Spartans cleaned up the league honors as Peter Ragen was named the Most Valuable Player; Brock Simon was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year; and for the second time in his career, Robbie Sieverding was tabbed the league’s Coach of the Year.
For the second time in three years, a single team swept the major conference awards, as Nebraska Wesleyan did so in 2019. This marks the third time since 2015 that Dubuque players have swept the major player awards. Andre Norris and Brandon Ferguson earned MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2015, and Norris — UD’s all-time leading scorer — swept both honors in 2016.
Ragen, a senior from Orland Park, Ill., is now a two-time all-conference selection after a first-team nod last season and became the seventh UD player to be named MVP — following in the footsteps of Norris (2015, 2016), Dave Crawford (1990, 1991), Todd Millon (1988), Tim Lundquist (1986, 1985), Robin Davis (1983), and the league’s first-ever MVP in Bob Finnegan (1969, 1970).
In seven league contests, Ragen ranked fourth in the conference with 17.6 points per game and his 249 total points ranked third. Ragen shot 42.5% from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range during conference play. His 6.4 rebounds per game ranked ninth and defensively he ranked second-best in blocked shots per game at 1.1.
After leading Cascade High School to its first-ever state championship with the Cougars’ vaunted defensive prowess, Simon has become the third UD player to earn the league’s Defensive Player of the Year honor after Norris (2016) and Ferguson (2015). In his sophomore campaign, Simon powered the Spartan defense with averages of 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per contest in A-R-C play.
In his 14th season leading the Spartans, Sieverding earned his second Coach of the Year honor following his first in 2016. The former standout player at Bellevue Marquette High School and at the University of Northern Iowa joins former UD coach Jon Davison (who won the award three times in 1986, 1988 and 1990) as a multiple winner. The conference title was the ninth in UD program history.
Sieverding is assisted by Jordan Townsend and John Payan.
Dubuque sophomore guard Patrick Mayfield earned first-team honors. The Elgin, Ill., native averaged 17.1 points per game in shooting 54% (47 of 87) from the field.
Loras landed two on the first team in seniors Rowan McGowen and Cole Navigato.
McGowen led all scorers in the conference with 21.6 points per game in A-R-C play. Navigato ranked first in rebounds per game (9.0) and total rebounds (63) in conference action.
Also making the first team was Dubuque Wahlert grad Cael Schmitt. The freshman guard led Coe by averaging 5 assists per game to lead the league and added 15.3 points per contest.
UD freshman Sam Kilburg and Loras sophomore Jake Healy earned second-team honors. Honorable mention went to Dubuque sophomores Levi Scheuermann and Keegan Zimmerman.