19660502DeaconJonesNight2.jpg
Buy Now

Grover “Deacon” Jones set the Midwest League single-season batting record in 1956, when he finished with a .409 average. The record still stands. Jones passed away last Sunday at the age of 89.

 Telegraph Herald

Grover “Deacon” Jones could always count on a warm meal and a fair amount of walkaround money in his pocket during that magical summer of 1956.

Jones fondly remembered his season in Dubuque, and the Midwest League will never forget the left-handed hitting first baseman with the sweet swing. The former Chicago White Sox prospect remains the only player in league history to hit better than .400, and no player has come within 30 points of his record-setting .409 mark since.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.