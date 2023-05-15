Grover “Deacon” Jones could always count on a warm meal and a fair amount of walkaround money in his pocket during that magical summer of 1956.
Jones fondly remembered his season in Dubuque, and the Midwest League will never forget the left-handed hitting first baseman with the sweet swing. The former Chicago White Sox prospect remains the only player in league history to hit better than .400, and no player has come within 30 points of his record-setting .409 mark since.
Jones passed away last Sunday in Sugar Land, Texas. He was 89.
“It was such a community thing up there in Dubuque,” Jones said during an interview with the Telegraph Herald in 2003. “If you did something special, like score the first run of the game or something like that, the fans would drop some money in your hat. That was awesome, because you didn’t make a whole lot back then. And, of course, none of the players went hungry because Mr. (Johnny) Petrakis ran his own restaurant there.
“I’ll always remember how warm the people were there, and I’ll always be grateful for the way they treated me. And remember, I was the only man of color on that team.”
As a second-year professional in the Chicago White Sox organization, Jones went 135-for-330 with 25 doubles, six triples, 26 home runs and 120 RBIs in 100 games during his lone season in Dubuque. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound native of White Plains, N.Y., played parts of the 1962, 1963 and 1966 seasons in the big leagues with the White Sox.
He served the Houston Astros as hitting coach from 1976 to 1982 and held the same role with the San Diego Padres from 1984 to 1987. Jones also worked as an advance scout for the White Sox from 1988 to 2008. Most recently, he worked as a special assistant for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Astros.
The Midwest League might never see another .400 hitter. Major League teams quickly promote individuals who tear up the Class A circuit, whereas in the 1950s the players faced considerably more competition within their own organizations.
“Hitting .400 is very hard to do at any level,” said Jones, who spent three seasons in the big leagues before becoming a highly sought batting instructor. “You can’t have a lot of 0-for-4s, and you have to consistently go 1-for-3 or 2-for-3 with a lot of walks.
“Will someone do it again? That’s a good question. Pitching is so watered down now, and pitchers make a lot more mistakes than they used to. But it takes a lot of mental strength, and I was always mentally tough. My father was a deacon, and he always told me not to let anybody keep me from reaching my dream.”
Jones constantly studied pitchers’ tendencies. When he spotted a flaw, he jumped on it and usually hit it a long way.
“Did you know I hit one of the longest home runs on record?” Jones asks with a laugh. “They had those railroad tracks by the ballpark in Dubuque, and I hit one into an open box car, and it just kept going and going.”
Jones’ season in Dubuque yielded his most prized possession — the Silver Bat Award, given to the player with the highest batting average in all of Minor League Baseball. When his Houston home burned down in 1983, a neighbor went in and retrieved it.
“I had autographs of Babe Ruth, Roberto Clemente, Satchel Paige . . . a lot of great baseball memorabilia in that house,” Jones said. “But that was the most-important thing I had, and I’m so grateful that I still have it.
“It reminds me of Dubuque and the people. About 20 years after I played there, they had me back for a special night, and everybody was just wonderful to me and my wife (Virginia).”
Major League Baseball sets strict standards for the ballparks where its future stars learn the game. Petrakis Park didn’t meet many of them.
“My locker consisted of a couple of nails in the wall, and there were always field mice running through the clubhouse,” Jones remembered. “I know I wanted a little nicer locker, so I had to go down to the hardware store and get myself a couple of extra nails.”
