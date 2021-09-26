Ben Dolter thought it would be pretty sweet to play on Augusta National Golf Club, home of the legendary Masters tournament.
The Dubuque Wahlert freshman came pain-stakingly close to earning the privilege to do so at the National PGA Drive, Chip & Putt regional finals on Sept. 11 at Medinah Country Club in Chicago. Dolter tied for first and lost in a tiebreaker to come as close as possible to advancing without getting the nod.
“To be honest with you, it was very nerve-wracking with everything on the line and the tough competition there,” said Dolter, who just turned 15 and is the reigning junior club champion at Dubuque Golf & Country Club. “I trusted myself like I always do and for the most part I did pretty good. I came close to getting to Augusta. I’m just happy I had the opportunity to go and at the end, that day just wasn’t my day.”
David Huffman, Director of Golf Instruction at Dubuque Golf & Country Club, saw the potential in Dolter and got him involved in the program.
“It’s very cool to see him love the game and work so hard and have success,” said Huffman, who also teaches the game in the Phoenix area. “He was rewarded for hard work. One of the goals I had when hired and developing the program was to have a kid make it to the national competition. And here, I almost had a kid make it to the finals this year.”
The competition has the players hit three drives, needing to hit the fairway for points. If a drive hits 250 yards, that is 20 points, and points are added for the yardage beyond 250. Then the competitors chip to the hole from 15 yards away with a bull’s-eye surrounding the cup, with 25 points for a make, 15 points if the ball is within a foot, and a sliding scale of points the farther away from the cup the players land. The same idea is used for the putting, with shots from 15, 30 and 60 yards away.
“Last year when I met Ben and we started working together, he’s gone from a nice golfer who shot in the 80s to a nice golfer capable of shooting in the 60s,” Huffman said. “And he’s a golfer who can hit drives over 320 yards.”
Dolter captured the local qualifier at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, then punched his ticket to Chicago by winning the subdivisional event at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside, Iowa.
“It was a blast,” Dolter said. “All the great competition and thrill of playing really gets me going. It’s really fun. I had a lot of adrenaline going to be able to compete like that.”
Medinah Country Club is no slouch of a venue itself, having hosted three U.S. Opens (1949, 1975, 1990) and two PGA Championships (1999, 2006), as well as the Ryder Cup in 2012.
“It was truly spectacular and very well in shape,” Dolter said. “I was honored to play on that stage. It was just a spectacular day to be able to play there.”
Dolter didn’t walk away empty handed — he finished with a runner-up trophy and medal for winning the individual drive competition — and he’s been using that momentum to contribute for the Wahlert varsity program this fall.
“Playing high competition like that has given me a lot of confidence,” he said. “I’m getting used to playing in a setting like that. It creates a love for the game and I just want to keep playing for the team.”
Dolter is now over the age limit to compete again in the Drive, Chip & Putt, but that won’t stop him from working toward that goal of stepping on the tee box in Augusta, Ga., someday.
“It really took a while to sink in that I was that close to going,” Dolter said. “It’s obviously a dream of mine to go there. I guess I’ll have to go there as a professional now and not a junior in The Masters.”