PECATONICA, Ill. — Some might say it was the de facto state championship.
No. 1 vs. No. 2. A combined 2022 record of 75-2 going toe-to-toe inside a packed gymnasium with two of the most raucous fan bases Illinois Class 1A has to offer.
It’s somewhat of a bummer the teams had to meet in the sectional finals — still two rounds shy of a state semifinal berth — but Wednesday’s heavyweight matchup between Galena and Freeport Aquin had all the feels of the two best teams in the state on the biggest stage.
And that’s what Galena head coach Dennis Wills told his team after the top-ranked Bulldogs took down his No. 2-ranked Pirates, 25-14, 25-19, at Pecatonica High School.
Taylor HIlby and Gracie Furlong had five kills apiece, Julia Townsend had 17 assists and Paeton Hyde had three blocks to lead the Pirates.
“I told the girls, ‘Unfortunately, we had to play this game now,”’ Wills said. “It is what it is, that’s how it got drawn up. (Aquin) is a good team, I would suspect they would win it all now. It’s just too bad this match couldn’t happen later in the season.”
The Bulldogs (38-1) ousted the Pirates (38-2) for the second straight year in the sectional final, but Wills couldn’t be prouder of his team that set a school record with 38 wins.
Aquin advanced to Friday’s super sectional round in Elgin, Ill., against either Cissna Park or Grant Park.
“I told them in the locker room how proud I was of this group,” Wills said. “I know it hurts right now, but hopefully in a little time they can look back and realize what they accomplished. That group is just so special, just such good young ladies.”
Aquin surged out to a commanding 7-0 advantage to open the match behind several uncharacteristic mistakes from the Pirates.
Their serves weren’t quite as crisp, the blocks not as precise and the booming blasts that almost always landed inside the baseline, fell long and wide.
Before Galena could settle into a rhythm, Aquin was out to a 17-7 lead and put a stranglehold on the opening set.
“We were just overplaying and didn’t execute the game plan at all,” Wills said. “We got ahead of ourselves and that’s what happens when you play a good team.”
The Pirates found some late momentum after fighting off three consecutive opening-set points that carried over to the second.
Consecutive kills by Hyde and Hilby gave Galena a 6-4 lead. Furlong and Hyde teamed together for a block that later tied it at 12-12 in a back-and-forth battle that saw the set tied four times.
“We were looking to beat Aquin after they beat us last year,” said Hyde, a senior competing for the final time. “We were really gonna fight, and we really did. We played our best.
The Pirates closed to 18-16 after what looked to be a momentum-changing point on a long rally, but Aquin went on a 7-3 run to secure the victory.
“I think this is one of the closest teams I’ve ever been on,” Hyde said. “I grew up with all these people, so it’s really hard to see it come to an end. We held our heads high as much as we could, and we played our hardest.”
Fellow senior Townsend shared her teammate’s sentiment of Galena’s record-setting season.
“This season was unforgettable,” Townsend said. “We had a great group of people, we played well together, we played strong every game we played. We played as one all the time and I couldn’t be more thankful of this team because of how well we worked together. I’m very proud of all the things we accomplished.
“I wouldn’t want to be part of any other team. These are my best friends, I love them, and I wouldn’t want to have done this season without them.”
