For a little more than two weeks, semi-pro baseball found itself pretty much all alone under the local sports spotlight.
And, man, did the teams in the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League and Prairie League take advantage of it.
The first two town-team tournaments of the summer drew impressive crowds to Bellevue and Farley, thanks to more than a few ideal circumstances all coming together at the same time:
• Sports fans have been starving for live events for three months.
• Mainstream professional sports, most notably Major League Baseball, has been non-existent on live television.
• For the most part, the weather has been comfortable.
• Elite-level college players have flocked to Dubuque County for an opportunity to play a high caliber of baseball.
• And semi-pro baseball provides quality, affordable entertainment in an environment that allows spectators open-air socializing opportunities, all while maintaining an ample amount of social distancing in our new coronavirus-impacted world. (It probably doesn’t hurt that you can drink beer at the games).
The past two weeks, Bellevue and Farley routinely drew crowds of a couple hundred fans for pretty much all of their tournament games, regardless of the teams showcased on the diamond. It’s been impressive, especially for Bellevue, which attracted those crowds despite falling short of its own semifinals. (Folks, that’s an attendance crusher in any other year).
It’s been fun to stand alongside Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Famers as they peruse the crowds and recall the glory years of semi-pro baseball. Back in the day, fans routinely filled the bleachers for events like Queens Night at the Dyersville Tournament, and town-team tournaments stood as the social event of the summer for small communities throughout the county. These past few weeks have certainly rekindled those memories.
Granted, many spectators probably have been attending semi-pro baseball games the past two weeks just for something to do or for a reason to get out of the house and enjoy the fresh air, meet up with old friends and toss back a few beers for a couple of hours. There haven’t been many other entertainment options, and we’re in the heart of re-run season for television shows.
Perhaps, those fans have wanted to see Peosta’s loaded lineup of current NCAA Division I talent that includes locally grown products like Middle Tennessee State’s Greg Bennett, Iowa’s Sam Goodman and Sam Link and Cedar Rapids native Trey Leonard from the powerhouse University of Louisville program. Or they just had to check out University of Iowa players Lorenzo Elion, Tyler Snep, Izaya Fullard and Matthew Sosa playing for Worthington. With summer collegiate wooden bat leagues shut down or delayed, this has become a destination for players seeking a competitive environment.
It’s kind of refreshing to watch young men play for the love of the game at an extremely difficult time for baseball in our country. Without taking sides, it’s awfully difficult to stomach an MLB labor dispute at a time when so many Americans are suffering either financially or emotionally because of the pandemic.
Whatever the reason, hopefully those fans discovered or rediscovered a pretty well-kept secret — that semi-pro baseball in Dubuque County is pretty darned good. After all, the championship games at both Bellevue and Farley featured teams whose rosters haven’t changed a whole lot over the past several years and include players who have been semi-pro staples for a long time. And familiar names — Zwingle’s Isaac Evans and Key West’s Anthony Ruden — won the first two tournament MVP honors.
Gradually, our communities and the sporting world will return to some semblance of normalcy.
In terms of local sports, we take another big step today, when Iowa becomes the first state in America to resume high school sports with the opening of truncated baseball and softball seasons with limited spectators and much greater social distancing practices. The collegiate wooden bat leagues will eventually return to action and much of the Division I talent will move on from our local semi-pro teams.
Semi-pro baseball will have to start sharing the spotlight a little more, beginning today, but that spotlight has been kind to the teams in the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League and Prairie League for the past two weeks. And, hopefully, the fans who rediscovered Dubuque County semi-pro baseball will continue to support the teams who have provided affordable, quality entertainment in their own backyards.