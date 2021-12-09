Zane Demsey plays a very simple style.
Not only has the 6-foot-1, 188-pound defenseman from Harrison Township, Mich., provided stability to the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ back end, he leads the United States Hockey League with a plus-19 rating. And that played a critical role in landing an opportunity to play for third-year coach Chris Bergeron at the University of Miami of Ohio next season.
“I just try to play my game and take care of our defensive zone, and when you play defense first, it kind of leads to offensive chances the other way,” said Demsey, who has finished 18 of 20 games with a plus rating. “I didn’t realize I was leading the USHL in plus/minus, and we obviously still have a long way to go in the season. But it is kind of nice, because it shows the work I’ve been putting in is paying off so far.”
The 20-year-old has contributed seven assists and taken 12 minutes in penalty minutes through the first 20 games. Solid numbers, considering head coach Greg Brown trusts Demsey to be on the ice in all critical situations — most notably the penalty kill and late in one-goal games.
“Zane is very calm in the defensive zone, he reads defensive plays very well and he has a great presence back there,” said Brown, a former NHL defenseman who spent the past three seasons on the New York Rangers coaching staff. “He’s not flashy, but he’s very efficient in how he defends and breaks pucks out of our own end. That, obviously, shows in how well he’s done in the plus/minus category.
“I like all kinds of styles of defensemen. But you definitely need his style of defenseman on a good team. You need guys who are reliable and want to contribute to the offense but aren’t necessarily always thinking offense-first.”
The Saints acquired Demsey last season shortly after Waterloo released him. He tallied a goal, 12 penalty minutes and a minus-2 rating in 10 games with the Black Hawks.
Immediately, Demsey became one of Dubuque’s more reliable defenders last season. He contributed two goals, five points, 12 penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating in 31 games with the Saints.
“For whatever reason, it didn’t work out in Waterloo,” said Demsey, who began his junior hockey career in the North American Hockey League. “But here, I’ve found a spot on the team where I can contribute every night and they appreciate my game. I have to give a lot of credit to (assistant coach Evan Dixon), because he went over a lot of the little detail stuff right when I got here.
“It’s the little details that helped me improve a lot and put me in this position. I have to give a shout out to my family, friends, teammates and coaches for believing in me.”
Demsey visited Miami in mid-November and officially committed this week. He will be joining former Saints teammate P.J. Fletcher and several friends from Michigan on the RedHawks’ roster.
“I loved everything about it — the campus, what the coaches had to say, the culture … there wasn’t a single thing I didn’t like about it,” Demsey said. “I had a chance to talk to a lot of people whose opinions I respect. It was good to hear their perspectives.
“Obviously, they recruited me for my defensive abilities and don’t expect me to put up a ton of points. But I think I can help them in the defensive aspect of the game. It’ll be a good fit for both parties.”
Miami, which competes in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, has reached the NCAA tournament 10 times in the past 17 seasons.