They didn’t know it until the very end. And even then, there was some doubt.
After Stevie Lambe, Marion Edwards, Elayna Bahl and Alyssa Pfadenhauer finished runner-up in the 4x400 relay in 3:45.78, winning the team title at the NCAA Division III national championships hadn’t crossed Lambe’s mind.
“After the 4x4, I looked at Marion (Edwards) and said, ‘I think first is out of reach,’” said Lambe, a Dubuque Senior grad.
At that point, a teammate mentioned to Lambe that if Terrianna Black finishes fourth in the triple jump, Loras would win the team title.
Exactly that happened, but the official results were still up in the air. After a two-hour protest, the Duhawks were officially declared champions.
Black’s fourth-place finish in the triple jump on Saturday in Greensboro, N.C., secured back-to-back Division III outdoor track and field team championships for the Loras women, who also claimed the title the last year nationals were contested in 2019. The Duhawks’ 58 points narrowly edged out runners-up UW-La Crosse with 56.
“This whole group is very young and new for the most part,” Lambe said. “It’s crazy that we are going through this again with this new group. I never thought that would happen. Props to the upperclassmen for holding this program up, it’s really cool that we won again with this new group.”
Lambe made a big splash early in the final day of the championships, when she and teammates Black, Pfadenhauer and Edwards claimed gold in the 4x100 with school-record time of 46.18 seconds. Loras defended its 4x100 title from 2019 and posted the fastest time in Division III this season.
“I kept looking back at the big screen (to see if we had won) but I couldn’t tell from my angle,” Lambe said. “Then I saw Marion cross the finish line, and I was like, ‘OK, we did it.’”
Besides securing the team title in the triple jump and running the opening leg of the 4x100, Black also took silver in the 100-meter dash in 11.95, making her a three-time All-American.
By finishing second in the 400 with a school-record time of 54.33, Loras’ Pfadenhauer also became a three-time All-American.
The Duhawks had several other All-Americans contribute to the national title including Edwards (sixth in the 100, 12.13); Western Dubuque grad Bahl (sixth in the 400 hurdles, 1:02.74); and Guttenberg, Iowa, native Kassie Rosenbum (seventh in the 5,000, 16:54).
Southwestern (Wis.) grad Michelle Budden (50.37 meters) finished 10th in the hammer throw and Grace Alley (11.30 meters) was 11th in the triple jump to just miss out on All-American status.
The University of Dubuque finished tied for 37th in the team standings with six points. Kaitlyn Wilder (13.73 meters) placed eighth in the shot put, Olivia Costley set a school-record (55.79) by placing fifth in the 400, and Allison Beeman (12.29) took eighth in the 100 to become All-Americans. Caroline Ferguson narrowly missed out by placing ninth (13.50 meters) in the shot put.
Two area products helped UW-La Crosse place second in the team standings. Platteville native Skye Digman took home bronze (14.86 meters) in the shot and silver (55.57 meters) in the hammer throw. Benton High grad Emma Lawerence had two third-place finishes on the day, claiming bronze in the 100 hurdles (14.12) and 400 hurdles (1:00.66).
Dubuque Wahlert product Jackie Ganshirt had a strong day running for Wartburg with a sixth-place finish (56.21) in the 400. She also ran anchor for the 4x400 relay (3:50.14), which finished sixth, to make her a two-time All-American.
UW-Platteville’s Brianna Leahy, a Shullsburg High standout, finished 15th in the shot put, but did not advance to the finals.
Just as he did during the American Rivers Conference championships two weeks ago, Loras’ Mike Jasa shined on the big stage. The junior from Fairfax, Iowa, became the first Duhawk to win the men’s 800 meters since 1989, with a gold-medal time of 1:51.66.
“Since everything was canceled last year, I have taken every opportunity to get better and push myself to the limits,” Jasa said. “Coming off of conferences this year, it just provided more confidence in myself that I can run my own race. Crossing the line, all the hard work I put in just flowed through my body, remembering everything I did. It just felt like all my hard work paid off.”
Jasa also ran anchor for the second-place 4x400 relay team for the Duhawks (3:12.40), along with Shamari Scott, Josh Smith and Cater Oberfoell.
Western Dubuque grad Joe Freiburger played his part in helping Wartburg win the men’s team title with his fifth-place finish (14:21.26) in the 5,000 meter run. The Knights took the top spot with 54 points. UW-Eau Claire was second with 49 and Loras finished 10th with 22 points.
Other area athletes who competed on the men’s side but did not medal include: Zachary Naatz (Dubuque, hammer throw and shot put); Clayton Hahn (Dubuque, shot put); Justin Eichler (UW-Platteville, hammer throw); Alexander Walechka (UW-Platteville, hammer throw).