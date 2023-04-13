Loras College landed seven wrestlers on the all-American Rivers Conference team released last week.
The 30-member team includes the top three A-R-C place-winners in each weight class at the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional Championships. Wartburg led the A-R-C with eight selections.
Loras’ Shane Liegel (184 pounds) and Gabe Fiser (165) won their weight classes. Liegel, a senior from Spring Green, Wis., made the all-A-R-C team for the fourth time, while Fiser, a senior from Grundy, Va., earned his third all-conference selection.
Zeke Smith, a 157-pound senior from Prairie du Sac, Wis., finished as the runner-up in his regional bracket to earn himself a third all-conference honor, and Eric Kinkaid, a 141-pound freshman from Camanche, Iowa, took third in his bracket to claim an all-conference honor in his first season.
Those four Duhawks all qualified for the NCAA Division III National Championships in Roanoke, Va., in March. Liegel and Smith both earned all-America status as Liegel finished second and Smith took fourth.
Wyatt Wriedt, a 285-pound senior from Eldridge, Iowa, also collected his third-career all-conference honor after placing fourth in his bracket at the regional meet. Zeb Gnida, a junior 174-pounder from Solon, Iowa, was fifth in his bracket and junior Jalen Schropp, a 149-pounder from Williamsburg, Iowa placed sixth in his bracket to earn a third all-conference accolade.
Dubuque placed three wrestlers on the all-A-R-C squad. Brady Koontz, a senior 125-pounder from Plover, Wis., finished third at regionals. Dylan Koontz, a senior 133-pounder also from Plover, took second at regionals. And Darryl Aiello, a Concord, Calf., native took second at 285 pounds at regionals. All three made the all-A-R-C team for the first time.
Dubuque Hempstead graduate Joe Pins, a junior 133 pounder, represented Wartburg on the all-conference team for the third time by placing third at regionals. West Delaware grad Jared Voss, a sophomore 197-pounder at Coe College, took third at regionals.
Iowa State volleyball playing in Dubuque — The Iowa State University women’s volleyball team will play a spring exhibition match against Marquette University at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the University of Dubuque. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the match begins at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free. Former Beckman Catholic all-stater Kiersten Schmitt plays outside hitter for the Cyclones and will be in action.
Biermann wins races at Illinois — University of Iowa freshman Audrey Biermann, a former Western Dubuque state champion, won the women’s 400 meters in a personal best 53.06 on Saturday at the Fighting Illini Challenge in Champaign, Ill. She also ran on the winning 4x100 relay that went 46.00 and the winning 4x400 relay that went 3:39.65.
“There were tough wind conditions, but our team competed very well,” Iowa director of track and field Joey Woody said. “I thought Myréanna (Bebe) and Audrey (Biermann) were the highlights of the meet on the women side on the track with some great performances in the 100-meter hurdles and open 400 meters.”
Tucker honored by Heart — The Heart of America Athletic Conference named Clarke University’s Tyson Tucker as its pitcher of the week on Monday. Tucker threw a gem in his conference match up with Missouri Valley on April 8. The senior from Delhi, Iowa, had a no-hitter heading into the sixth inning, and finished allowing just one hit and no earned runs, along with 12 strikeouts. Tucker previously pitched at North Iowa Area Community College and the University of North Carolina-Charlotte after a five-year standout prep career at Maquoketa Valley.
WIAC honors Digman — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Skye Digman earned the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference outdoor field athlete of the week honor on Tuesday. The senior from Platteville, Wis., helped lead the Eagles to the team title at the UW-La Crosse Ashton May Invitational on April 7. She captured the shot put 46-7 1/2 (14.21m) and hammer throw 187-8 (57.21m), while placing second in the discus throw 143-9 (43.82m).
Digman was second in the discus throw behind an unattached athlete. Digman broke her own school record (184-10 in 2021) in the hammer throw. Her marks in the shot put, discus throw and hammer throw all rank first on the WIAC Honor Roll, while her hammer throw mark is second, shot put fourth and discus throw 10th in NCAA Division III.
Loras spikers honored — Loras sophomore hitter Corey Mayotte and senior setter Joe Horn earned College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin men’s volleyball player of the week honors. Mayotte claimed the hitter of the week award for the third time this season, while Horn collected the setter/libero/defensive player of the week award for the second time in 2023.
Five Duhawks earned all-conference on Tuesday, highlighted by senior Patrick Mahoney landing the defensive student-athlete of the Year award. Loras finished the regular season with an 18-5 overall record and a 6-4 mark in CCIW play to finish third in the league standings.
Mahoney, Mayotte and Horn were named to the first team, while senior hitters Dorian Fiorenza and Jake Filotto earned second team accolades. Senior Keegan Godwin was also Loras’ recipient of the CCIW Respect Award.
Webb earns A-R-C weekly award — Loras freshman Noah Nabb finished among the leaders at last week’s Clarke University Invite, and his top-10 finish earned him the A-R-C men’s golfer of the week award for the first time in his career. The Maquoketa, Iowa, native finished alone in sixth place at the event at seven shots over par, making him the highest-finishing player among A-R-C athletes from Loras and the University of Dubuque. Nabb was just four shots off the lead as Dylan Cartwright from Illinois Valley Community College led wire-to-wire and finished at three-over par.
UD’s Hardison feted — University of Dubuque junior Blake Hardison won the A-R-C men’s track performer of the week honor after his performance in the Good Friday Open on Friday at Chalmers Field. The Camanche, Iowa, native won the 110 meter high hurdles, with a time of 14.13 seconds, which currently sits as the fastest time in Division III this season. In the 400m hurdles, the junior notched a time of 56.38. Additionally, he competed with the 4x100 relay, which ran a 42.61.
Williams tops in field — Jaidyn Williams, a University of Dubuque junior from Linn-Mar High School, landed the A-R-C field athlete of the week honor. Williams continued his dominance in the long jump and triple jump by winning both events. Williams’ long jump mark of 7.15 meters stands No. 16 in Division III this season. In the triple jump, Williams’ leap of 14.42 meters ranks him tied for No. 6 in Division III this outdoor season. Williams was also a member of the 4x100 relay team.
Seipel powers Spartans — Emma Seipel, a University of Dubuque junior from Nekoosa, Wis., received the A-R-C field athlete of the week award after winning all three of her events at the Dubuque meet Friday. In the long jump, Seipel jumped 6.04m, which ranks as the top jump of the Division III outdoor season. Seipel jumped a mark of 11.11m in the triple jump. With a 100 meter dash that ranks 21st in Division III, she ran a 12.14. She also competed in the 4x100 which ran a 48.93.
