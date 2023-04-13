03122022-wrestling12-ar.jpg
Buy Now

Loras College’s Shane Liegel (left) earned a spot on the all-American Rivers Conference wrestling team for the fourth time in his collegiate career. Liegel finished second at the NCAA Division III national meet.

 ADAM RANG

Loras College landed seven wrestlers on the all-American Rivers Conference team released last week.

The 30-member team includes the top three A-R-C place-winners in each weight class at the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional Championships. Wartburg led the A-R-C with eight selections.

Recommended for you

Email College Notebook items to

jim.leitner@thmedia.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.