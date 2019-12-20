Blaze Barista played with a cast on his hand for most of the season. That didn’t stop the University of Dubuque senior cornerback from playing at an elite level.
On Thursday, the Associated Press named Barista to its all-America second-team defense, one of only two players from the American Rivers Conference to receive the national distinction in 2019. The other player, Wartburg offensive linemen Nic Vetter, was named to the first team offense.
“I’m very, very excited about Blaze’s honor,” said Stan Zweifel, UD head football coach. “I thought he had a phenomenal year. ... He’s a big, tall, lengthy kid and I think the years in the weight room really paid off for him. He’s just worked really hard. He became the quarterback of our secondary.”
This marks the second time in three seasons that the Spartans have placed a cornerback on the all-America team. Michael Joseph (now a member of the Chicago Bears) was a first-teamer in 2017. Barista, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound cornerback, shared the defensive backfield with Joseph as a sophomore, and modeled his off-field work ethic after Joseph’s.
“Another young man with unbelievable work ethic,” said Carl Coleman, UD defensive coordinator and secondary position coach, of Barista. “He loves the game of football, came to practice ready to work his butt off every day and competed hard in every game.”
A native of Wheaton, Ill., Barista broke his thumb at the start of the year and played five of UD’s 10 games with his left hand wrapped in a cast. Yet, incredibly, he was still able to finish with a team-leading three interceptions.
Barista started every game for the Spartans, wracking up 17 solo tackles, eight assisted tackles and two blocked kicks. He also returned a punt for a touchdown as UD won its final six games of the season to finish 7-3 on the year.
Barista’s biggest contribution, though, came in his coverage. He finished with 21 passes defended, which ranked second nationally and led the A-R-C.
“Phenomenal year. Just really developed into an outstanding cornerback for us,” Coleman said. “They put him in a cast, he continued to play. He didn’t miss any time on the field, didn’t take a step back and still caught interceptions for us.
“He set a goal at the beginning of the year to be one of the best corners in the country. He truly earned this with his play.”
Zweifel and Coleman said Barista is in the midst of training with the hope of playing professionally.