Cuba City volleyball
Cuba City’s Ella Vosberg spikes a kill past Belleville’s Madalyn DeSmet during their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday in Cuba City, Wis. The Cubans swept, 3-0.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

CUBA CITY, Wis. — For a team with limited varsity experience, Tuesday night’s WIAA playoff opener marked the first regional action for many of the players on the Cuba City roster.

The Division 3 fifth-seeded Cubans showed brief signs of that inexperience early on against No. 12 seed Belleville, but were quick to recover for a 3-0 sweep over the visiting Wildcats, 25-19, 25-11, 25-15. The Cubans (24-8) will advance to Thursday’s regional semifinal at No. 4 seed New Glarus.

