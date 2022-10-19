CUBA CITY, Wis. — For a team with limited varsity experience, Tuesday night’s WIAA playoff opener marked the first regional action for many of the players on the Cuba City roster.
The Division 3 fifth-seeded Cubans showed brief signs of that inexperience early on against No. 12 seed Belleville, but were quick to recover for a 3-0 sweep over the visiting Wildcats, 25-19, 25-11, 25-15. The Cubans (24-8) will advance to Thursday’s regional semifinal at No. 4 seed New Glarus.
“I was a little surprised that we came out playing that tight, but this is a first for a lot of these girls,” Cuba City coach Keri Lawson said. “We got a little shaken in the first set, but we took a timeout and regrouped and they quickly closed that gap and you could see some fire in them after that.”
The Wildcats (7-24) led 13-8 in set one before the Cubans rallied behind hitters Lainey Runde and Ella Vosberg, who finished the match with a team-high 12 and 10 kills, respectively.
“We weren’t communicating very well there at the beginning and Belleville came out firing at us,” Runde said. “We weren’t expecting that from them, and now we know that we have to come out ready to play as soon as we step on the court.”
Runde added a team-high four blocks for the Cubans, and is one of three sophomore starters for Cuba City.
“We have a lot younger team than in years past,” Lawson said. “We have just two girls returning with varsity experience, but they all push one another. It’s been a work in progress, but they are having a nice stretch of games here and we are playing the best we’ve played all season.”
An early season loss to Darlington at home was a cause for concern for Lawson, who said the girls did not respond well to the early season adversity.
“We went in there ready to battle in the SWAL, and we just froze,” Lawson said. “We had 47 unforced errors, and it was a real learning experience for all of them. They were determined to come back and beat them the second time around, and they were able to do that.”
The Cubans finished second in the SWAL race to Mineral Point after getting swept by the Pointers during the regular season.
“They really battled with a tough Mineral Point team,” Lawson said. “They have developed trust with one another on the court, and it’s just taken time to create that chemistry for a group that hasn’t played together before. They’ve continued to move in the right direction as the season has progressed.”
Three-year setter Ella McKinley finished Tuesday’s game with a team-high 32 assists, while Alexis Runde added 15 digs.
“We have all been working together really well, and our team chemistry just continues to grow,” Lainey Runde said. “We just want to keep the season going as long as we can.”
Belleville was led with seven kills from Maddi DeSmet and Mikayla Caskey, and 18 assists from Addy Edge.
