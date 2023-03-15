The University of Wisconsin-Platteville turned to a familiar face to take over the men’s soccer program.
Jesse Tinney, who served as the assistant coach for the men’s and women’s programs for the past two seasons and the interim head coach for the men’s team the past month, succeeds Sam Koenig at the helm. Koenig recently returned to his alma mater to serve as head men’s coach and assistant women’s coach at Loras College.
“UW-Platteville has an outstanding athletic culture and strong winning tradition,” Tinney said in a statement released by the school. “I am thrilled to continue working with our ambitious group of student-athletes to move the program forward.”
This fall, the Pioneers went 12-5-3 and advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament while Koenig led the Coast-to-Coast Conference’s coaching staff of the year. During Tinney’s first season as an assistant coach, the men’s team finished with an impressive 13-5-2 record and enjoyed the longest unbeaten streak in program history at 14 games.
Prior to Platteville, Tinney coached for Beadling Soccer club in his native Pittsburgh. He starred at the University of Mount Union before graduating in 2018 with a degree in marketing and business management.
Martin, Mackiewicz on all-region team — Loras College junior forward Sami Martin earned second-team all-Region 9 accolades from D3hoops.com on Tuesday. The Platteville, Wis., native earned all-region honors for the third time in her career after ranking second in the American Rivers Conference with 15.6 points per game. She led the Duhawks, who won the A-R-C tournament title and reached the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament, with 7.8 rebounds per game, which was fifth-best in the conference.
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Ella Mackiewicz, a freshman guard from Shawnee, Kan., earned the Region 9 rookie of the year honor. Mackiewicz started all 26 games and led the Pioneers in several categories. She averaged a team-high 11.5 points per game and also led the team with 5.6 rebounds and was third in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with 1.8 steals per contest.
Pearson named 2nd-team all-region —UW-Platteville junior forward Logan Pearson received second-team all-Region 9 accolades from D3hoops.com on Tuesday.
Pearson paced the WIAC in scoring, averaging 20.2 points per game while posting a shooting split of 48.2 percent from the floor, 36.2 percent from 3-point range and 81.3 percent at the line. The Kimberly, Wis., native led the team with 5.7 rebounds per game, which ranked seventh in the conference, and dished out a team-leading 2.8 assists per contest, good for third in the WIAC.
Felderman takes 2nd at Tanglewood —Brianna Felderman, a junior who prepped at Dubuque Senior, shot an 80-79—159 to finish second and lead Mount Mercy University to a runner-up team finish in the Tussle at Tanglewood golf tournament at Lake Texoma, Texas, on Sunday and Monday. Felderman tied for second, but after a cardback, she was declared runner-up. She recorded three birdies and 19 pars for her first top-five finish of the 2023 season. Salome Arango, of team champion Texas Wesleyan, won medalist honors by two strokes in the 10-team tournament.
Woodward named all-MIAC — Augsburg University defenseman Nick Woodward, a Dubuque Senior graduate, earned first-team all-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference accolades in hockey last week. The graduate student tallied five goals, 16 points, 18 penalty minutes and a plus-16 rating in 26 games while helping the Auggies win the MIAC tournament championship and earn a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament. Woodward landed honorable mention all-MIAC last season, when the Auggies reached the Frozen Four in Lake Placid, N.Y.
The Auggies’ season came to an end early Sunday morning with a 2-1 loss at UW-Stevens Point. The second-longest game in Division III history, it ended at 9:28 of the fourth overtime.
Loras picked for 2nd in A-R-C baseball — The American Rivers Conference baseball coaches selected Buena Vista as its preseason favorite to repeat as champion. The Beavers received eight of the nine votes, with second-place Loras College (31-11 overall, 15-9 A-R-C last season) landing the other. The coaches also picked Dubuque (21-18, 11-13 A-R-C) to finish eighth.
Whitewater tabbed in WIAC baseball poll — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has been selected by the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference baseball coaches to repeat as league champions. UW-Platteville, which went 13-22 overall and 11-17 in the league, was slotted to finish sixth in the eight-team league.
Wartburg favored in A-R-C softball — The A-R-C softball coaches selected Wartburg as its preseason favorite to win the league. The Knights received seven of the nine votes. The coaches predicted Loras (22-10, 7-9 A-R-C last season) to finish fifth, and Dubuque (24-8, 10-6 A-R-C) to finish sixth.
WIAC softball coaches pick La Crosse — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has been selected by the WIAC softball coaches to repeat as league champions. UW-Platteville, which went 13-19 overall and 5-9 in the league, was slotted to finish seventh in the eight-team league.
