The Bellevue girls basketball program made a little history on Thursday night.
Audrey Wedeking scored 14 points, while Teresa Paulsen added 13 points and Julia Penniston chipped in 11 as the Iowa Class 2A No. 6-ranked Comets cruised past Northeast Goose Lake, 64-20, in Bellevue, Iowa, to claim the program’s first-ever River Valley Conference North Division championship.
Since the creation of the league, Cascade has dominated the RVC North Division. But this year, the Comets swept the Cougars on a pair of buzzer-beaters and controlled their own destiny for the crown, which they sealed with Thursday’s easy win and improved to 18-1 on the season.
“We’ve got five seniors, and they’ve played together a lot over the years and are comfortable out there together,” Comets coach Rick Reeg said. “We’re peaking at the right time. Everyone’s shooting well, keeping the turnovers down, and we’re just really jelling right now.”
North Linn 65, Cascade 40 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Class 2A No. 5-ranked Lynx (18-2) were too much on their home floor, capturing the showdown with the No. 12 Cougars (15-6).
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59, Dubuque Hempstead 39 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Cougars (12-7) took care of business at home, dropping the Mustangs to 3-15 on the season despite Jaelyn Tigges’ 10 points.
East Buchanan 54, Edgewood-Colesburg 37 — At Winthrop, Iowa: The Vikings closed their season in defeat in a Class 1A regional opener.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 43, West Carroll 23 — At Hanover, Ill.: Mickayla Bass led a balanced effort with nine points, and the Wildcats won with defense in locking down West Carroll.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fennimore 66, Cuba City 53 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Adam Larson was a beast, delivering 24 points, 23 rebounds and nine blocks as the Golden Eagles upset top-ranked Cuba City.
Potosi 80, Cassville 48 — At Potosi, Wis.: Sam Udelhofen scored 24 points and Eli Groom added 13 as the Chieftains (7-8) nailed eight 3-pointers to roll past the Comets (10-11).
Mineral Point 65, Boscobel 51 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Joah Filardo scored 25 points and Liam Stumpf added 19 as the Pointers (16-6) held back the Bulldogs.
Darlington 88, Riverdale 48 — At Darlington, Wis.: Carter Lancaster netted 23 points as the Redbirds clinched a share of the SWAL Conference title.
Shullsburg 70, Belmont 45 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Chandler Kelly dropped 22 points and Brandon Hoppman chipped in 19 as the Miners (10-7) cruised to a win.
Southwestern 65, Iowa-Grant 46 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Nate Reiff dropped 16 points as the Wildcats (13-10) looked strong in a big win over the Panthers.
Wilton 49, Cascade 43 — At Cascade, Iowa: Jackson McAleer scored 17 points, but the Cougars (6-15) fell at home to Wilton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Iowa Class 5A, 4A pairings released — Postseason brackets for Iowa’s highest classes were released this week.
In Class 5A Region 3, Dubuque Senior will host Muscatine in a first-round game on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The winner plays at Iowa City High on Saturday, Feb. 20 in the semifinals, which will also see Dubuque Hempstead visit Waterloo West. Those winners meet in a regional final on Tuesday, Feb. 23, with a trip to the state tournament at stake.
In Class 4A Region 4, first-round games on Feb. 17 will see Western Dubuque at Decorah and West Delaware at Dubuque Wahlert. In the semifinals on Feb. 20, the WD-Decorah winner plays at Waverly-Shell Rock, and the WD-Wahlert winner plays at Cedar Rapids Xavier. Those winners meet in a regional final on Feb. 23.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Viterbo 1 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Mike Jenkins delivered 11 kills as the Pride (3-6) earned a road triumph.
Dominican 3, Loras 0 — At River Forest, Ill.: Joe Horn had 19 assists, but the Duhawks (1-1) were swept by Division III No. 6-ranked Dominican.