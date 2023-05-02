The United States Hockey League on Monday honored three members of the Dubuque Fighting Saints with season-ending and player of the week honors.

Defenseman Max Burkholder and forward Ryan St. Louis earned second-team all-USHL accolades for their performances this season. And Owen Michaels landed the forward of the week award after leading the league in points during the first round of the playoffs.

