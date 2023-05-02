The United States Hockey League on Monday honored three members of the Dubuque Fighting Saints with season-ending and player of the week honors.
Defenseman Max Burkholder and forward Ryan St. Louis earned second-team all-USHL accolades for their performances this season. And Owen Michaels landed the forward of the week award after leading the league in points during the first round of the playoffs.
Burkholder, a 5-foot-8, 175-pound native of Chaska, Minn., in his third season with the Saints, led all USHL defensemen in scoring with 17 goals and 51 points and posted a plus-5 rating while playing all 62 regular-season games. The 19-year-old Colorado College recruit finished his USHL career with 28 goals and 78 points and a plus-3 rating in 165 regular-season games and added a goal and three points in nine career postseason games. Burkholder tallied a goal and an assist in a 5-4 season-ending loss Sunday evening in Chicago.
Burkholder became the franchise’s Tier 1 single-season record holder for goals, assists and points by a defenseman. He also set the career goals mark by a Saints defensemen with 28, passing Keegan Ford who had 14. Burkholder’s 17 goals this season alone would have broken the record.
St. Louis, a 5-10, 170-pound forward from Old Greenwich, Conn., led the team in goals (30), assists (42) and points (72) and ranked fifth on the league scoring chart — despite missing four games to represent USA Hockey in a gold-medal winning performance at the World Jr. A Challenge in December. His point total tied him with current NHL forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Matias Maccelli for the fourth-most in a single season in franchise history.
The Brown University commit previously played for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program for two seasons. He finished his USHL career with 44 goals and 98 points in 108 regular-season games to go along with a goal and four points in four playoff games — all this season with the Saints.
Michaels, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound center from Detroit, scored three goals and eight points in five games to lead the USHL in playoff scoring through the first week. The fifth-seeded Saints knocked off fourth-seeded Green Bay, 2-1, in the best-of-3 first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs before dropping a pair of one-goal games to top-seeded Chicago this weekend to see their season come to an end.
The Western Michigan University commit registered at least one point in all five playoff games. That included three primary assists in a must-win Game 2 win at Green Bay and a goal and an assist in the series-clinching win over the Gamblers. Michaels also scored points in 10 of his final 13 regular-season games to finish the season with 15 goals and 26 points in 46 games despite missing a month with a broken hand.
