Peyton Aldrich did it with his arm and his bat Wednesday night.
The junior left-hander tossed a four-hit shutout and drove in a pair of runs to lead No. 7-ranked West Delaware to a 3-0 victory over De Witt Central in the Iowa Class 3A Substate 4 championship game in Manchester.
The Hawks (32-10) advanced to next week’s eight-team state tournament in Iowa City. They will be making their eighth trip to state and first since 2008. The Sabers, who knocked out top-seeded Dubuque Wahlert on Monday, bowed out at 16-24.
“It’s amazing,” Aldrich said. “We’ve had one goal since the beginning of the year: to get a name on the back of a T-shirt. And we’ll be down in Iowa City battling. We’re not done.
“A lot of us have played together since Day 1. We have great chemistry, and we all have each others’ backs. It comes down to who’s the better team, and tonight we came out on top.”
West Delaware, the No. 3 seed in the substate, won all three of its postseason games via shutout. The Hawks blanked Mount Vernon, 5-0, on Friday and shut out Maquoketa, 6-0, on Monday.
Aldrich struck out six, including Tyson Dunne to end the game, while walking only one. De Witt managed to advance only two runners into scoring position, in the first and seventh innings, as Aldrich improved to 6-0 and lowered his ERA to 1.35.
West Delaware broke a scoreless tie with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning. No. 9 hitter Isaac Fettkether led off the inning by reaching on a swinging bunt, and courtesy runner Blake DeMoss stole second before taking third on a wild pitch.
After Sabers starter Noah Thein fanned Tyrus Werner for the first out, Aldrich slapped a single into right-centerfield to drive in the first run. Both runners were safe when Will Ward reached on a fielder’s choice, and a second run scored when Lukas Meyer reached on a throwing error. Ward, however, was erased easily at the plate trying to score on the same play.
The Hawks used a familiar formula to add insurance in the bottom of the fifth. Fettkether led off the inning with a solid single, and DeMoss came in again as a courtesy runner to steal second and advance to third on a Werner bunt and scored on Aldrich’s solid single through a drawn-in right side of the infield.
The Sabers best threat came in the seventh, when Kyle Bixby led off with a double to the right-centerfield gap. But he was stranded at third as Aldrich retired the final three batters he faced.
