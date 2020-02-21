DES MOINES -- Aidan Noonan wanted a chance to deny history.
Taven Rich just wanted to have fun.
Both will have a chance to climb to the top step on Saturday night.
Cascade’s Noonan will wrestle for his second Iowa Class 1A state championship -- and the second in program history -- while Maquoketa’s Rich will try for the Class 2A 285-pound title.
“It would be the coolest thing in my life,” Noonan said of winning a second title. “But that’s the goal.”
Noonan, ranked No. 2 at 126 pounds, backed up last year’s title win in a semifinal rematch, tilting Woodbury Central’s third-ranked Beau Klingensmith for two back points -- the only points of the match -- in the final 10 seconds of the bout.
“Once I got on top and I got my legs in, I felt pretty confident,” said Noonan, who is now 37-0 this season and has won 86 consecutive matches. “I knew I needed to turn him because you never know what happens in overtime. I knew I needed to end it there.”
Noonan beat Klingensmith, 4-2, in last year’s title match. Klingensmith showed his class by congratulating Noonan in the tunnel after the match.
“Different scores and stuff, but same wrestlers, same styles,” Noonan said. “We matched up the same as we did last time.”
Noonan, who has now tasted victory in 86 consecutive matches, won a 5-0 decision over Logan-Magnolia’s sixth-ranked Wyatt Reisz in the quarterfinals.
But in order to become a two-time state champ, Noonan will have to deny a three-time champ a place in Iowa wrestling history. Hawarden West Sioux’s Adam Allard won the other 126 semifinal by a 10-0 major decision. Allard has just one loss in his prep career.
“That’s why he’s at 26, to go out and wrestle (Allard),” Cougars coach Travis Andrews said. “That’s what he wanted.”
Dyersville Beckman’s Evan Wulfekuhle also clinched his spot on the medal stand during the 1A portion of the tournament.
Don Bosco’s top-ranked Thomas Even won by decision over Wulfekuhle for the third time in as many weekends, this time by an 8-4 score in the 182-pound quarterfinals. Even, last year’s 182 runner-up, beat Wulfekuhle by three points in the sectional and district finals.
Wulfekuhle rebounded with a pin of Belle Plaine’s Chase Wickwire in the blood round to secure his spot on the podium. He followed up with a first-period pin of Nashua-Plainfield’s 10th-ranked Evan Kalainoff later in the evening.
He can finish no worse than sixth and as high as third.
Edgewood-Colesburg’s Alex Jones (132) suffered his second loss of the tournament and was eliminated.
While Noonan has been wrestling most of his life, Rich has only been wrestling the last three years. The 2A third-place finisher last year, Taven improved to 41-1 with a 90-second pin of Atlantic’s seventh-ranked Cale Roller.
“My confidence is booming,” Rich said. “I think it’s just the fun mentality I’m having. I’ve had a whole lot of fun this year and definitely at this state tournament.”
Rich pinned Gilbert’s Jacob Torresi in 3:12 in the quarterfinals. He will Adel ADM’s top-ranked Kaden Sutton in the final.
Cole Pape was Maquoketa’s last state champ, winning the 152 crown in 2001.
“I know I’m going to be nervous tomorrow, I mean, who isn’t,” Rich said. “Just have fun, win or lose. I’m just going to leave here with a smile on my face.”
Rich will be joined on the medal stand by teammate Abraham Michel, who lost in the quarterfinals but bounced back with a pair of consolation wins to clinch at least a sixth-place finish. He can climb as high as third.
The tournament wasn’t as kind to defending team champion West Delaware, which went 0-3 in the semifinals but will have six wrestlers on the podium.
Fifth-ranked Cael Meyer (160), No. 1 Jared Voss (170) and No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (195) lost in the semifinals while No. 3 Jack Neuhaus (182), Christian Nunley (220) and Carson Petlon (285) were alive on the backside.
Meyer, Voss, Voelker and Petlon can still finish as high as third. Neuhaus and Nunley will wrestle for seventh place.
Blake Engel (120), Logan Peyton (138) and Jadyn Peyton (145) lost for a second time in the consolation second round and were eliminated.
The Hawks were in fifth place in the team chase, 23 points behind first-place Osage.