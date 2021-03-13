In a season marked by so many external imperfections, the University of Dubuque men’s basketball team was quite the opposite.
They were perfect in every way possible.
The NCAA Division III No. 7-ranked Spartans defeated Buena Vista, 78-64, on Saturday to win the American Rivers Conference tournament championship and finish the season 14-0. It is the program’s third conference crown in history and first since 2015.
With the victory, Dubuque ends its season on the highest note possible. Aside from finishing with an undefeated record, the Spartans claimed the A-R-C regular season title and tournament championship. Without a Division III national tournament this year, the Spartans went out on top.
“I’m exhausted, I feel like I played," UD coach Robbie Sieverding said. “I’m just super proud of our guys. We had multiple starters out with quarantine this year; we had multiple injuries. To go undefeated is just absolutely crazy. I couldn’t be prouder of this group.”
Saturday’s contest was completely opposite from Thursday night’s semifinal victory over Coe. In that game, the Spartans led the entire way, but withstood several runs to hang on.
In Saturday’s championship, Dubuque played catch-up for the majority of the game, only holding a lead for a total of 7 minutes and 45 seconds.
The teams battled back-and-forth for the first 8 minutes of the first half. UD grabbed a 21-18 lead on a Trent Fitzpatrick 3-pointer, but Buena Vista countered with a 10-0 run to go up, 28-21.
The Beavers grabbed their largest lead of the night at 43-29 on a Zane Neumaum trey with 2:34 to go in the half. That capped off a 14-3 run for the Beavers.
Dubuque was able to gain some momentum heading into the locker room, closing the half on a 9-0 run. Hempstead product Avery Butler nailed a triple with 2:11 to go and Senior grad Carter Stevens hit a jumper with just over a minute left to get UD to within five at 43-38.
The Spartans were plagued by 11 first-half turnovers and only had two players in in double figures scoring at the break. Peter Ragen and Levi Scheuermann had 12 points apiece, but no other player had more than three.
“Our guys are just relentless,” Sieverding said. “These guys just kept bringing it and bringing it and bringing it.”
Bring it they did as they fought and clawed their way back into the game. The defense stepped up immediately to start the second, forcing eight second-half turnovers.
With 13:45 left, Ragen’s triple cut the deficit to 54-50. Butler’s two free throws at 10:52 got the Spartans within one and after a scoring drought for both teams of more than 3 minutes, UD finally tied the game at 56 on Sam Kilburg’s free throw and took the lead on his 3-pointer. It was Dubuque’s first lead since the 12:52 mark of the first half.
Then, Patrick Mayfield arrived in a big way.
With the Spartans clinging to a 61-60 advantage, the sophomore forward connected on two consecutive 3-pointers -- both with a defender right in his face.
But he was not done yet. Not even close.
After Ragen pounced on a loose ball and called timeout, Mayfield drained another triple and closed his scoring barrage with a contested driving jump shot on the next possession.
Before Buena Vista could catch its breath, Mayfield had taken the game over, scoring 13 unanswered points in just more than a 3-minute stretch and put the game out of reach with a 74-60 advantage.
“Individually, I haven’t been playing that well and a lot of my teammates have stepped up,” Mayfield said. “This was just my time. My coach called the play for me and I knew (the slump) was over right there. (The defense) obviously didn’t want me to drive the ball, so I was just like, ‘OK, I’m just gonna shoot the 3.”’
Mayfield said for his team to finish the season without a loss is truly something to be proud of.
“It's just a crazy feeling,” he said. “Every game you have to bring it, especially in a year like this. It’s extremely hard to do what we just did.”
In his final game in a Spartan uniform, Ragen praised his team’s defensive fight to claim this championship.
“We just had some hustle plays, some gritty plays and some key defensive stops,” he said. “That’s what gets this team going. We don’t need a lot; all we needed to do was find some hustle and effort.”
Culminating his career on top drew some emotions from Ragen after the victory, as he reflected on how far this program has come since his freshman year.
“It’s overwhelming,” an emotional Ragen said. “I was with this program when we weren’t doing anything like this. I can’t put it into words because it's an overwhelming amount of emotions and I’m just proud to be part of something like this.”
As his team was cutting down the nets in triumph, Sieverding summed up the year perfectly.
“Basketball has been here since the 1914-1915 season and this might put a stamp on maybe the one best season we’ve ever had," he said.
Mayfield led the Spartans with 22 points, while Ragen finished with 15 and Scheuermann added 14.