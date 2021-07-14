FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque has been missing a major checkmark on its goal sheet the last 12 seasons.
There have been years that ended more heart-breaking than others.
This was not going to be one of them.
Armed with five senior starters — including consistent bats, a power arm and more speed to burn than some track teams — the Bobcats have finally reached the promised land.
And the biggest goal of them all — a state championship — is very much in play.
Sydney Kennedy was again masterful in the circle, Maddie Harris had two key hits, and the Class 4A No. 2-ranked Bobcats capitalized on four West Delaware errors for a 6-3 victory over the No. 9 Hawks in their 4A regional final on Tuesday at Farley Park.
“This is what it was all about,” Bobcats centerfielder Sara Horsfield said. “It feels phenomenal, I’m so excited.”
The Bobcats improved to 32-7 and will play in the state quarterfinals next Tuesday at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Western Dubuque was in the regional finals for the second consecutive year, and last year marked the Bobcats’ first trip to that stage of the postseason since the program made its first and only trip to the state tournament in 2008.
“It was a lot of hard work,” Kennedy said. “The past four years have been heartbreaking for the senior classes. We knew we did not want to end on that, so we worked hard. And now we’re here.”
Harris said after last year’s season-ending 10-0 five-inning loss at North Scott that the team would be back in the batting cages immediately with an eye toward being even better this year.
They were. And they’re far from done yet.
“It feels great,” said Harris, who went 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs. “To see where we were last year and to come this far, it’s pretty cool. We worked all winter long.”
That blazing speed on the basepaths put pressure on the West Delaware defense and led directly to the Bobcats’ runs.
Harris led off the second with a base hit to the right side, and courtesy runner Isabel Ernzen moved to second on Meg Besler’s groundout.
West Delaware second baseman Heather Heims saved a hit and potentially a run by snaring Audrey Biermann’s line-drive smash — but only temporarily. Brynn Walters grounded to shortstop, but the throw from Alissa Holtz sailed high, allowing Ernzen to race around and score as Walters advanced to second.
Hallie Wilgenbusch’s grounder up the middle gave the Hawks another chance to get out of the inning, but Heims bobbled the ball and Walters sprinted home for a 2-0 lead.
“That’s one thing I think teams underestimate about us, is our speed,” Western Dubuque coach Rex Massey said. “We are fast, and … we are very consistent with being aggressive. That goes a long way in this game.”
The wheels fell off in the third for West Delaware.
Horsfield, who leads the state in runs and is second in hits, singled up the middle to open the frame and Kennedy reached on catcher’s interference. Abigail Kluesner reached on a fielding error to load the bases for Harris — who immediately cashed in with a two-run single back up the middle.
“Our lineup is strong from the beginning to the end,” Horsfield said. “That’s what makes us a powerful team. That’s what makes our team different from others.”
Meg Besler grounded out to first to bring home another run, and the fourth run of the inning scored on a throwing error on Biermann’s flyout to right — West Delaware’s fourth error in the first three innings.
Kennedy, meanwhile, found her groove. After allowing a leadoff single in the first, Kennedy retired 10 straight before issuing a one-out walk in the fourth. She allowed six hits, walked two and struck out six.
West Delaware never really threatened until the final inning. Eva Winn and Holtz singled to open the frame before losing pitcher Erin Mullen cranked a no-doubt one-out three-run homer to left-center to cut the lead in half.
Kennedy got a harmless popout for the second out before the Hawks’ Alivia Schulte reached on an error.
Kennedy fielded Wedewer’s dribbler in front of the pitching circle, wheeled and threw to first for the final out, then ripped off her protective mask before searching for Harris to start the celebration.
“It kind of took a little bit to sink in,” Kennedy said. “I’m just so excited. I’m so happy.”