Matvei Gridin scored the lone goal in a three-round shootout to lift the Muskegon Lumberjacks to a 3-2 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday night at Dubuque Ice Area.

The Saints fell to 6-4-2 but earned a bonus standings point for losing in a shootout. Muskegon improved to 8-6-0.

