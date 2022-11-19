Matvei Gridin scored the lone goal in a three-round shootout to lift the Muskegon Lumberjacks to a 3-2 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday night at Dubuque Ice Area.
The Saints fell to 6-4-2 but earned a bonus standings point for losing in a shootout. Muskegon improved to 8-6-0.
In the overtime, Muskegon goalie Conor Callaghan denied Ryan St. Louis on a penalty shot after St. Louis was yanked down from behind by Tyler Hotson just 53 seconds into the extra session. That was the lone shot by the Saints in overtime.
Dubuque goalie Marcus Brannman made five saves in the overtime and 25 overall. That included three saves in a quick sequence with 2:06 remaining.
Brannman gave his team a chance to win after a rough outing Oct. 22 in Muskegon. The Lumberjacks won that game, 6-2.
“There was a stretch of about 10 minutes in the first period where we weren’t great, but for the most part I really liked our game,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “Only allowing two shots on net in the third period really reflected that. We created a lot of opportunities in the third period and had some point-blank shots that we just couldn’t bury. But, again, we did a lot of really good things.”
Muskegon struck first with a power play goal by Jake Richard just 6:44 into the opening period. Richard played catch with Gavin McCarthy along the left wing, then made a spin move in front of Brannman before flipping a shot into the top right corner of the net for his eighth goal of the season.
The Saints tied the game nearly 10 minutes later. Jake Sondreal forced a turnover at his own blue line, and Nils Juntorp delivered a perfect outlet pass to spring Sondreal for a breakaway. Sondreal snapped a shot off the crossbar and behind Callaghan for his first USHL goal.
“It’s a great feeling,” Sondreal said. “I’ve been a little snakebitten on scoring chances these last couple of games, so it feels pretty good to get the first one out of the way. And it definitely is a lot more fun when the temperature’s rising a little bit and the fans are really into it.”
Max Montes put the Saints ahead 8:12 into the middle period with his fifth goal of the season. Defenseman Will Staring avoided a Muskegon clearing attempt when he used his shin pad to keep the puck in the attacking zone. Sondreal moved a quick pass to Montes, who rifled a shot along the ice from the right circle that beat Callaghan to the far post.
But the Lumberjacks knotted the score at 2-2 with another power play goal just 5:05 later. Brannman mishandled a puck behind his own net, Richard banked the puck off the goaltender and it wobbled across the goal line.
The Saints will celebrate their annual Military Appreciation Night tonight in the second half of the two-game weekend series with Muskegon. Following the 7:05 p.m. game, the team will auction off special jerseys with proceeds benefiting local veterans initiatives.
“It’s always an awesome night, especially when you have a lot of veterans at the game,” Saints alternate captain Ryan St. Louis said. “You’re playing for them. It’s important to show your appreciation for all the sacrifices they’ve made so we can live the lives we live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.