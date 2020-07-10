A capsule look at the Iowa Class 1A district tournament games involving area teams, with statistics courtesy of Varsity Bound, formerly QuikStats Iowa, through Wednesday night:
DISTRICT 7
Saturday’s quarterfinals — Bellevue Marquette (5-6) at Easton Valley (12-0), 7 p.m.; Calamus-Wheatland (9-4) vs. Springville (8-6) at Miles, 4:30 p.m.
Clinton Prince of Peace (1-11) at Alburnett (15-3), 7 p.m.; Wyoming Midland (7-8) vs. Stanwood North Cedar (4-7) at Alburnett, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s semifinals — Quarterfinal winners at Miles and Alburnett, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s championship — Semifinal winners at Alburnett, 7 p.m.
Bellevue Marquette offensive leaders — Matthew Brinker (.452, 14-for-31, 2 home runs, 14 RBIs), Aza Berthel (.423, 11-for-26, 9 RBIs), Carson Michels (.400, 12-for-30, 9 RBIs), Christian Prull (.393, 11-for-28, 9 RBIs), Brady Templeton (.391, 9-for-23), Nick Hager (.286, 6-for-21).
Bellevue Marquette pitching leaders — Michels (3.23 ERA, 17 strikeouts, 13 innings), Berthel (14 strikeouts in 13 innings), Prull (4.20 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 10 innings).
Outlook — Alburnett finished fifth and Easton Valley finished ninth in the final Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll of the season and will be the favorites to advance to the district final. ... Marquette dropped 11-5 and 16-1 decisions to Easton Valley during a doubleheader on June 18. The Mohawks enter the tournament with a .323 team batting average and a 6.59 ERA. They haven’t played since dropping a pair at Midland on July 2.
DISTRICT 6
Saturday’s quarterfinals — Edgewood-Colesburg (7-5) vs. East Buchanan (4-8) at Monona, 4:30 p.m.; Maquoketa Valley (1-10) at Calmar South Winneshiek (20-1), 7 p.m.
Lansing Kee (12-5) vs. Turkey Valley (3-14) at Calmar, 4:30 p.m.; Central City (0-14) at MFL/Mar-Mac (10-5), 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s semifinals — Quarterfinal winners at Calmar and Monona, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s final — Semifinal winners at Calmar, 7p.m.
Edgewood-Colesburg offensive leaders — Parker Rochford (.652, 15-for-23, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 11-for-11 stolen bases), Alex Jones (.474, 18-for-38, 4 doubles), Spencer Staner (.344, 11-for-32, 6 RBIs, 14-for-15 stolen bases), Quintin Hess (.314, 11-for-35, 8 RBIs), Cael Funk (.282, 11-for-39, 5 RBIs).
Edgewood-Colesburg pitching leaders — Jones (1-2, 2.67 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 18 innings), Edmar Cipriano-Cruz (2-0, 3.07 ERA, 13 innings), Staner (1-1, 3.71 ERA, 10 strikeouts, 11 innings).
Maquoketa Valley offensive leaders — Michael Schaul (.406, 13-for-32, 1 home run, 5 RBIs), Tony Offerman (.393, 11-for-28, 6 RBIs), Preston Roling (.346, 9-for-26), Parker Sternhagen (.314, 11-for-35).
Maquoketa Valley pitching leaders — Schaul (1-1, 25 stikeouts, 19 innings), Offerman (35 strikeouts, 27 innings).
Outlook — South Winneshiek will be the favorite to win the district and finished No. 4 in the final coaches poll of the season. The Warriors won their first 19 games of the season before an 8-4 loss to St. Ansgar on July 6 … Ed-Co enters the postseason on a four-game winning streak that includes sweeps of Maquoketa Valley and Central City. The Vikings are hitting .265 as a team and have a 5.38 ERA. Ed-Co is a threat on the basepaths, having been successful in 46 of 49 stolen base attempts. East Buchanan swept the Vikings, 15-1 and 5-4, on June 24 … Maquoketa Valley earned its lone win of the regular season in the final game, a 4-2 decision at East Buchanan. The Wildcats are hitting .261 as a team and own a 9.10 team ERA.