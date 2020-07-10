News in your town

Beaves: 'The hardest decision of my life'

MLB: Kimbrel looking to bounce back after tough debut with Cubs

Wahlert volleyball coach Beaves resigns, had hand in 6 state titles

New extra-inning format stirs debate as teams plot strategy

Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games

Sports briefs: Northern Iowa coaches agree to salary reduction to address budget shortfall

TH Athlete of the Week: Beckman's Huehnergarth wise beyond his years

Prep baseball: Wahlert sees positives after split with Linn-Mar

MLB: Giants return, so do some players, but Padres' INF Mateo out

Sports briefs: Wisconsin says 7 athletes have tested positive

Baseball: Dubuque's Ian Moller in elite company as No. 2-ranked prospect

Prep sports: Bellevue softball team's season over after positive COVID-19 test

Ryder Cup in Wisconsin postponed until next year

NFL: Mahomes' big bet on football pays off with $503 million deal

NBA teams on the cusp of having real practices again

More positive tests, canceled workouts add to MLB unease

Kaepernick, ESPN team up for documentary series on his life

1st 60: How MLB standouts fared in what will equal full 2020

Sports briefs: NFL, NFLPA still haven't resolved all protocol for camps

Local & area roundup: Hempstead baseball drops 1st game of season

More than the Score: Jantsch honored with bench at Dalzell

Bolton left Penn State after coach's 'noose' comment

Sports in brief: Bucks shut down practice after positive test

Trump sideswipes NASCAR, Wallace over flag and noose

NASCAR: Harvick takes advantage of Hamlin's crash to win Brickyard

Prep softball: Welu, Pfeiffer provide bright spots for Wahlert

Local bike rider who logged 500,000 miles dies after long cancer battle

MLB officially schedules Field of Dreams game

Local & area roundup: Ettema goes yard twice, Mustangs split

Chiefs agree to 10-year extension for Patrick Mahomes

Bucks close practice facility following COVID-19 testing

Prep baseball: Senior's offense no secret anymore

Prep sports: WD baseball, softball hope to learn fate today; Bellevue programs also impacted by COVID-19

Auto racing: Digman claims thriller at Dubuque County Fairgrounds

Coronavirus testing a stress threat for athletic budgets

Auto racing: Looney continues hotstreak at 300

MLB: King Félix opts out of MLB season

Sports briefs: Bottas wins F1's season-opening Austrian GP

Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots

Harvick takes advantage of Hamlin's crash to win Brickyard

COVID-19 confirmed in 2 White Sox

Sports briefs: Briscoe wins to complete dream weekend at Indy