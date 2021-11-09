CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Noah Carter showed just a glimpse of his overall potential last year.
A sophomore forward at Northern Iowa, Carter averaged 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 25 games, 14 starts last year.
The Panthers see much bigger things coming from the former Dubuque Senior standout.
Carter enters his third season in Cedar Falls — which opens tonight against Nicholls State — averaging 7.6 points in his career. Panthers star guard AJ Green missed all of last season, allowing a young Northern team Iowa to gain valuable experience. Carter took advantage, and is now poised to play a much bigger role thanks to a small change.
“He now is going to do more where he’s handing it off and rolling into the block and a couple other little tweaks, if you will, all designed to get him the basketball more,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said at the team’s media day late last month. “What we know is we need him to get more touches. We need him to be as involved in our offense as he can possibly be. He’s that good offensively.”
Carter shot 47.4% (101-for-213) from the floor and made 34 of 109 3-point attempts (31.2%). He has made a concerted effort to improve his shooting.
He, obviously, is excited to play a bigger role.
“I’m really just happy to help the team in any way I can and obviously having a bigger role makes me happy,” Carter said. “I’m excited to help the team and I’m really looking forward to just playing really good basketball with these guys and getting out there and competing every day.”
Physically, Carter hardly resembles the player who averaged 18.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in his final season at Senior.
He struggled with conditioning when he first got to campus, but soon got that under control. His body is more defined and ready to withstand the physical battles in the paint.
“Honestly, just getting here and getting on campus again in the weight room and losing a little bit of weight has helped me,” said Carter, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 229 pounds. “With this being my third year, I feel like I’ve finally gotten to a spot where I feel comfortable and my body feels right.
“I’ve just been working on that for so long now and I feel like I’ve finally gotten to a spot where it’s go time. This is an everyday thing. This is Noah Carter.”
The Missouri Valley Conference could be in trouble. As a multi-dimensional stretch forward, he can be a tough matchup for a lot of teams. And, at least early in the season, film won’t provide a proper pre-game scout.
“If they’re looking at what happened last year, I shot the ball OK. Came out and hit a couple 3s in the first game,” he said. “I guess people would probably be expecting me to do that.
“But with the stuff that we’ve been working on and the training I’ve been doing, hopefully if they shut that down I’ll be able to go to some other options. I feel like they’re going to have to guard me in the post, you’re going to have to guard me on the perimeter. If they can stop that, then they got me.”
Jacobson also expects Carter to improve on the defensive end. Carter averaged just 1.7 rebounds per game as a freshman, albeit in just 8.2 minutes per game. Playing 27.4 minutes a year ago, he increased his average to 5.7 rebounds.
“He’s working really hard every day at the defensive end and in terms of rebounding, in particular the defensive rebounding part of that. So he’s on a great track,” Jacobson said. “And like I said, from our standpoint, we made an important tweak to his role offensively. Not that we didn’t want him involved last year, but we made an adjustment to the structure of what we’re doing so that he gets the ball more. We want him to have the basketball a bunch.”