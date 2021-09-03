DARLINGTON, Wis. — The seniors on the Darlington football team knew this was their last shot at getting a win over Mineral Point.
After falling to the Pointers the past three seasons, the Redbirds made a statement in their SWAL opener Friday night with a 42-7 win over rival Mineral Point.
“All week long we’ve been working our tails off because we knew this was a big game,” Darlington senior Brady Horne said. “We knew they were an intense, hard-hitting team, but we just wanted it more. This is one of the best moments of my life.”
Horne, who plays running back and linebacker for the Redbirds, scored Darlington’s first touchdown on a 4-yard run as the first quarter came to an end.
The Redbirds then got a 72-yard score from senior Easton Evenstad and a 10-yard run from senior quarterback Braden Davis as Darlington jumped out to a 22-0 lead.
“These seniors had something to prove, and they came out and did what we wanted to do,” Darlington coach Travis Winkers said. “We needed to bounce back after last week’s loss to a very good St. Mary’s Springs team, and our guys responded in a big way. These kids want to win, and they are a great group to coach.”
The Darlington defense held the Pointers to just two first downs in the first half until senior Dominik McVay caught a Joah Filardo pass for a late 87-yard score just before halftime.
“You can’t have a mental lapse like that against good teams,” Winkers said. ‘We talked about it at halftime and the kids came back out and finished the game 21-0. I don’t think you can ask for much more.”
The Darlington defense came up with a big turnover in the third quarter when sophomore Roger Volkening recovered a fumble on the 39 before the Redbirds converted it for a 1-yard score from Davis with 1:24 remaining in the frame to put Darlington up, 28-7.
“Our defense really wanted to prove a point tonight, and I think we did that,” Horne said. “We have a group of guys who’ve come in and worked hard every single day, and to see that work finally pay off is just a great feeling.”
The Rebirds added a 50-yard score from Evenstad and a 5-yard score from sophomore Breylin Goebel to earn a running clock with 6 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Evenstad finished with 177 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns, while Goebel added 136 yards on 16 yards.
Filardo finished the game 13-for-25 for 172 passing yards for the Pointers, who were playing their first game under new head coach Justin Leonard. Leonard took over head coaching duties earlier in the week. McVay had three catches for 94 yards.