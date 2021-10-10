Half a century after their last dash down the Dalzell Field sidelines, Dubuque Senior’s 1971 conference championship team heard the roar of the crowd again.
The 1971 Rams, who went 7-2 and won a Mississippi Valley Conference title, returned to Dalzell on Friday and was honored at halftime of Senior’s 48-6 victory over Muscatine.
“It’s wonderful to see all these guys and how they’ve matured and grown up and become great citizens after being a great team,” said former Senior coach Bill Jantsch. “They’re still bonding, and that’s what made them a great team.”
The Rams lost their season opener at Cedar Rapids Kennedy that season, but rebounded the next week back in Cedar Rapids, pounding Cedar Rapids Washington, 50-24. The Rams outscored the Warriors, 27-0, in the second half as they picked up their first win.
The Rams trailed at halftime in six of their seven wins that season.
“That’s the kind of team we had,” said kicker/punter/linebacker Chuck Costa, who organized the reunion. “We were unbelievable. We had great camaraderie, too. We all played together. It was a good team.”
Senior added wins over Clinton, Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Iowa City High, Iowa City West and Dubuque Hempstead. The Rams’ only other loss that season came against crosstown rival Wahlert.
Senior had seven players selected to the all-MVC first team.
There’s no telling how good the Rams would have been if they had been playing on the current artificial turf field.
“We were just talking about that. Our homecoming game against Iowa City it rained the whole game, and the mud holes I think were 6-8 inches deep,” Jantsch said.
Costa agreed that turf would have been a benefit.
“We played on a muddy field, played on a hard field. This would have really benefitted our team,” he said. “We were quick, fast, great quarterback, great running backs, linemen. It would have helped us a lot. We were good then, but if we had turf like today, I don’t know what we would be but I think we’d be a lot better. It really would have helped a lot.”
After they were introduced on Friday, the Rams’ student section gave the 1971 team a roaring ovation.
“I get teary eyed, to be honest,” Costa said. “These are such great memories for a team that won a championship for the first time in 43 years. What that team accomplished that year was just phenomenal. The players worked so hard and never gave up.”
Their presence can provide motivation for the current Rams, too.
Senior is 5-2 and fighting for a playoff spot. The school’s annual Athletic Hall of Fame class was inducted this weekend, too.
“We’ve got a good year going on and I think what we can draw from that is, we’re in a position where we can control our destiny a little bit, where we can have one of those special seasons,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “Through homecoming we’ve had people going into the Hall of Fame, we’ve had the ’71 team here, so there’s a lot of things our kids can draw from those individuals to hopefully make this season even a little bit more special.”
Quarterback Jack Gilligan can already visualize what it will be like when it comes time for he and his classmates to return for a reunion.
“It’s like a family over here at Senior. For sure,” he said. “These reunions down the road are definitely going to be special.”