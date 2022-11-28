Max Burkholder saw open ice in front of him and took advantage of it.
All night long.
The 19-year-old alternate captain from Chaska, Minn., completed his first USHL hat trick with a goal 2:12 into overtime to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-3 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers late Saturday at the Dubuque Ice Arena.
Burkholder became the first Dubuque defenseman to record a hat trick since Northeastern University sophomore Braden Doyle accomplished the feat Dec. 6, 2019 against the Muskegon Lumberjacks. He also finished with a team-high six shots on goal.
“Our forwards were making some great plays down low, so the defensemen were able to make some reads at the blue line and activate into the offense,” Burkholder said. “Des Moines plays kind of a man-to-man defense, so you’re going against their wingers. You try to read off them and maybe catch them sleeping a little bit.
“This was our first weekend sweep of the year, so it’s a good feeling for sure. But I don’t think it was our best effort. It was a good character win. We found a way, and that’s the most important thing. We still have to get back to work, because we have three more big games next weekend.”
The Saints, who have earned standings points in five straight games, beat Eastern Conference-leading Chicago, 4-3 in overtime, on Friday. This weekend, they play a home-and-home against Cedar Rapids and host Muskegon.
Dubuque had a chance to win the game with 3:37 remaining in overtime, but Des Moines goaltender Max Lundgren denied Max Montes on a penalty shot.
Mikey Burchill and Burkholder broke the puck out of their own zone, and Burkholder had his initial shot from the left faceoff circle rejected by Lundgren. He gathered the rebound in the corner, slipped around a defender and Lundgren before tucking a forehand shot into a vacated net for his fifth goal of the season and 16th in 118 USHL games.
Marcus Brannman made 39 saves, many of the spectacular variety, a night after Dubuque goaltending partner Paxton Geisel beat Chicago. The Saints (9-4-1-1) finished with 31 shots.
“Dicey is a good way to put it,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “From the coaching staff on down, we just weren’t dialed in tonight. Maybe we had a little letdown after an emotional win (Friday) night. Fortunately, Marcus and Burky put us on their backs and willed us to a win. We found a way, and it’s much better to be talking about a win right now than a loss.”
Burkholder opened the scoring with a brilliant individual move 10:15 into the game. Jake Sondreal carried the puck into the Des Moines zone and made a cross-ice pass to Caelum Dick, who carried the puck behind the net before finding Burkholder at the right point.
Burkholder spun away from a defender, moved toward the center of the blueline, then skated up the middle through four defenders before backhanding a shot over Lundgren’s blocker.
Rookie forward Gavin Cornforth scored his first USHL goal to double the lead with just 32 seconds remaining in the opening period. Jayden Jubenvill, Cornforth and Noah Powell all won battles along the wall before Riley Stuart took the first shot. Cornforth jumped on the rebound and scored on his second effort from the blue paint to the right of Lundgren.
Cornforth played left wing on the top line with center Owen Michaels and right wing Ryan St. Louis on Friday and served as the extra forward Saturday.
“Playing with those guys definitely gave me a lot of confidence,” said Cornforth, 15, the youngest player on the roster. “There have definitely been some ups and downs, but overall it’s been a really good experience. Dubuque has such a great organization, and I’m learning so much every day. I love this team and I’m having so much fun.
“But it was definitely a huge weight off my shoulders to get that first goal tonight.”
Des Moines controlled the middle period to the tune of a 17-4 advantage in shots, and Lubomir Kupco scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season to pull the Buccaneers even, 2-2. The first goal came on the power play at 9:02, and the equalizer followed 7:26 later.
Burkholder gave the Saints the lead again at the 8:40 mark of the third period with Dubuque on its first full power play of the game. Nils Juntorp and Ryan St. Louis took shots on Lundgren, and the puck squirted to Burkholder on the back door for a shot into a vacated net.
But the Buccaneers forced overtime by striking on a five-minute major power play with 1:27 remaining in regulation. Carter Batchelder scored with Oliver Moberg in the penalty box for a major boarding call and Lundgren pulled for a sixth attacker.
The Saints also had to kill the final 48 seconds of the major while in overtime.
“It was definitely a nice feeling when Burky got the overtime winner, especially after they got the late tying goal,” Brannman said. “We thought we had them there on the 6-on-4, but they got kind of lucky bounce on that goal. I had to make some big saves, but you have to do that sometimes.
“Paxton played a great game (Friday), so I felt like I had to step up tonight, too, so I don’t lose my spot. We make each other better when we both play like we did this weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.