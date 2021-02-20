CUBA CITY, Wis. — When Cuba City’s offense isn’t firing on all cylinders, they make sure their defense is there to back them up.
The top-ranked Cubans held Mineral Point’s leading scorer, Joah Filardo, to four points while allowing the Pointers to shoot just 29 percent from the floor in the second half in a 73-49 win in the WIAA Division 4 regional final on Saturday night.
The Cubans (19-2) advanced to Thursday’s sectional semifinal. The four remaining teams in the sectional will be reseeded today.
“Our defense was something else tonight,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “We were 0-11 for 3s in the first half, and we just couldn’t hit a lick. To score 72 points and have just two 3s isn’t us, but our kids found a way. I couldn’t be prouder.”
The Cubans forced 12 first-half turnovers on the Pointers, and used 13 points from junior Carter Olson to take a 33-20 halftime lead.
“We knew our shots weren’t falling and we needed to drive and hit the gaps,” said Olson, who finished with a team-high 25 points. “If I could draw traffic to the lane I knew I could kick it out if I needed to.”
The Pointers (17-7) continued to battle but had no answer for the Cubans’ offensive lineup. Riley Richard finished with 14 points, while Jack Misky added 12 and Max Lucey with 10.
“We are familiar with them and know who their scorers are,” Richard said. “We wanted to make sure Filardo and (Liam) Stumpf didn’t get hot. Offensively, we realized we weren’t hitting outside shots a couple minutes into the game, and we had to come together and find other ways to score.”
The Cubans continued to roll in the second half and a 6-0 run from Olson made it a 58-36 game with 6:24 to go. Both teams cleared their benches at the 3:05 mark with the Cubans up, 65-44.
“Carter has been playing some very good basketball here the past couple games,” Petitgoue said. “All of our guys are doing well, and we are expecting Brayden (Dailey) back on Tuesday. We are excited to still be playing basketball.”
Dailey, a UW-Green Bay recruit, has been out with a wrist injury since Dec. 31.
The Pointers were led by Dominik McVay with 11 points while Stumpf added 10.