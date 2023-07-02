Greg Heiar will return to coaching at the junior college level 4½ months after being dismissed by New Mexico State University in the wake of hazing allegations within the team.
Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Mo., announced the Dubuque native’s hiring on Saturday while acknowledging the controversy.
Athletic director Jim Gerwitz said the hiring committee “carefully considered the entirety Heiar’s coaching career, contacted past administrators and received overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding his ability to develop student-athletes, promote success both in the classroom and on the court, and create a championship culture that will provide a springboard for players to be successful at Mineral Area College and beyond.”
Heiar said he appreciated the opportunity to coach at MAC.
“My family and I look forward to being a part of this great institution and community,” Heiar said. “Now it’s time to get started building a championship team!”
Heiar’s coaching career spans more than 20 years and includes a National Junior College Athletic Association Division I championship at Northwest Florida State College in 2022, when he won national coach of the year honors.
His head coaching stints include stops at Chipola College (2004-09), Northwest Florida State College (2021-22) and New Mexico State (2022-23). His assistant coaching assignments include Loras College (2002-03), Chipola College (2003-04), the University of Southern Mississippi (2009-11), Wichita State University (2011-17), Louisiana State University (2017-20) and East Tennessee State University (2020-21).
“Greg brings a wealth of knowledge on the court and off the court in recruiting, including having coached a NJCAA National Championship team,” Gerwitz said in a statement. “We are confident Greg will embrace our community and recruit quality student-athletes for our program. We look forward to welcoming him to MAC.”
Mineral Area College finished with a 22-9 record this season and lost to Moberly Area Community College in the Region 16 tournament championship game. Heiar replaces Luke Strege, who took an NCAA Division I assistant coaching position at North Dakota State University after eight seasons at MAC. Strege posted the best career winning percentage (.812) in program history while going 199-46 overall.