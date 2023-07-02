New Mexico State Troubles Basketball
Buy Now

Dubuque native Greg Heiar landed the head men’s basketball coaching position at Mineral Area Community College in Park Hills, Mo., on Saturday — 4 1/2 months after being fired at New Mexico State.

 Meg Potter Las Cruces (N.M.) Sun

Greg Heiar will return to coaching at the junior college level 4½ months after being dismissed by New Mexico State University in the wake of hazing allegations within the team.

Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Mo., announced the Dubuque native’s hiring on Saturday while acknowledging the controversy.

Recommended for you