A strong finish nearly made up for a sluggish start for the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday night.
But Ben Dexheimer and Jake Dunlap had a goal and an assist each, and Nicholas Wallace added three assists as the Madison Capitols held on for a 4-2 victory in Middleton, Wis. Madison beat the Saints for the first time in five meetings this season but had to withstand a third-period barrage in which Dubuque held a 20-10 advantage in shots.
“We try to stay as consistent as possible throughout a game, but obviously there’s more of a sense of urgency late in a game when you’re behind,” said Kenny Connors, who pulled the Saints within 3-2 late in the third before the Capitols sealed it with an empty net goal. “But we had good energy and stayed positive the whole game, which is a sign we’re really coming together as a group.”
The Saints lost for the second straight night and fell to third place in the Eastern Conference standings after beating the Capitols on Thursday night to move into first place. The Saints played without key scorers Tristan Lemyre and Ryan Beck, who suffered injuries earlier in the three-game weekend.
“We do need to heal up a little bit, because we have a lot of little bumps and bruises right now,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “Then, it’s a matter of having a good week of practice and getting our tempo and confidence back.”
The Saints play three games in each of the next two weekends. They visit Waterloo and host Youngstown twice this weekend, then visit USA Hockey’s U17 team in Plymouth, Mich., for three the following weekend.
The first 16:51 of the game featured nine penalties, including a fight between Dubuque’s Max Burkholder and Blake Dangos after Dangos delivered a high hit on Burkholder’s defense partner, Zane Demsey. The teams combined to go 0-for-5 on power play opportunities, before Madison’s Ben Dexheimer gave Madison the lead at the 17:13 mark with an even strength marker.
Jack Musa carried the puck along the left-wing wall before centering a pass to Dexheimer, who hustled behind the Dubuque defense and snuck a shot past goaltender Paxton Geisel for his sixth goal of the season.
Madison doubled the lead just 2:28 into the second frame. Dexheimer stepped into a passing lane in his own end and started a 2-on-1 the other way before dishing the puck to a streaking Jack Horbach, who snapped a shot past Geisel for his sixth goal of the season.
Connor Kurth potted his 24th goal of the season 5:04 later to cut the Saints’ deficit to 2-1. Stephen Halliday made a touch pass in his own end to Austin Oravetz, who hit a streaking Kurth on the left wing. Kurth drove the net and appeared to pass, but the puck deflected of a Capitols defender and past Kucenski.
The Capitols regained a two-goal cushion 2:55 into the final period. Nicholas Wallace pushed the puck into the Dubuque zone, and Jake Dunlap won a race to it before firing a backhander from the right faceoff circle just inside the left post behind Geisel.
Kenny Connors pulled the Saints within 3-2 with his 16th goal of the season late in the third period with Geisel pulled for a sixth attacker. Halliday gathered a loose puck below the goal line and fed Connors, who jammed the puck behind Kucenski with 2:34 remaining in regulation.
The Saints again pulled Geisel for the extra attacker, but Kyle Kukkonen hit the empty net to account for the final margin.
Madison finished with a 33-32 edge in shots. The Saints finished 0-for-2 on the power play, and the Capitols went 0-for-4.