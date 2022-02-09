The architect behind the Dubuque Fighting Saints run of success the past seven seasons received a promotion on Tuesday.
Kalle Larsson will serve as the team’s president of hockey operations while maintaining his position as general manager.
“I love being a Fighting Saint. It’s my life, so this a big deal for me,” said Larsson, the 2019-20 USHL general manager of the year. “I really appreciate the ownership group and their belief in me and the staff and what we do. This is more of a reflection on how much my responsibilities have evolved over the years, so it’s not like tomorrow my duties will be different. But it also shows that we’re all on the same page in terms of our development philosophies.”
Larsson came to Dubuque from the Sioux City Musketeers prior to the 2015-16 season to oversee scouting and player development and earned a promotion to general manager two seasons later. During his tenure in Dubuque, the Saints have posted a 207-129-42 record and have never missed the Clark Cup Playoffs, continuing a USHL-best string that began when the franchise returned to the league in 2010-11.
“Kalle has grown tremendously in his time with the Fighting Saints,” said Kwong, the managing partner of Northern Lights Hockey, LLC, which owns the team. “He is one of the hardest working hockey executives I have met and his desire to always be learning has served him well in his development. When he started with our team, he was primarily challenged with identifying Fighting Saint-type players, but in recent years, he has broadened his responsibilities to include oversight of all of our hockey ops. Kalle conducts his business in a very professional manner. He is someone our ownership is very pleased to have leading the hockey side of our business.”
During the past seven seasons, 95% of the Saints players have committed to NCAA Division I programs. Three of the past four USHL Scholar-Athletes of the Year have come from Dubuque, and nine Saints have earned all-academic team honors since the league instituted the award program in 2017.
Larsson drafted or acquired 18 different Saints players who have been selected in the NHL Draft. Joey Keane, Hunter Miska, Alex Steeves and Tyce Thompson have reached the NHL level, and several others have signed pro contracts in North America or overseas.
Larsson served as the USHL’s general manager chairman from 2019-21, sits on the USHL Competition Committee and worked on the league’s Return-to-Play COVID task force.
But his success in Dubuque hasn’t been a solo effort. And it goes well beyond the hockey operations staff and the players on the ice.
“I really appreciate the support we get in Dubuque, from the fans to the volunteers to the billets to the staff,” Larsson said. “There are so many people who put in a lot of time and effort but never get the recognition for it. But they’re also a huge reason why this organization has been as successful as it’s been for so long.”