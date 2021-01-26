A capsule look at tonight’s United States Hockey League game:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (7-13-0) at WATERLOO BLACK HAWKS (8-11-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Young Arena
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Dubuque won the two previous meetings, a 5-3 decision on Dec. 5 and a 7-4 contest Jan. 15, both at Mystique. The teams play a total of six times this season.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints return to action after having a two-game series at Green Bay postponed this weekend due to coronavirus concerns and contact tracing. They have won five of their last seven games. Zane Dempsey, who tallied one goal in 10 games for Waterloo before being claimed on waivers last week, is expected to make his Saints debut tonight. Dubuque sits eight points out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and two points ahead of last-place Youngstown.
Scouting Waterloo: The Black Hawks are coming off a two-game sweep of Sioux City at Young Arena on Friday and Saturday. With a win tonight, Waterloo can jump from seventh to a tie for fifth in the Western Conference standings.
Cowbell Cup: The winner of the head-to-head series between Dubuque and Waterloo will win the Cowbell Cup this season, as Cedar Rapids opted out of the season after the August derecho damaged the RoughRiders’ building. Dubuque needs just three standings points in the final four meetings to clinch the Cowbell Cup.